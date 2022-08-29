Forrester Announces Full Conference Agenda For B2B Summit APAC 2022

The in-person and digital event will provide the latest research, insights, and best practices to help B2B marketing leaders drive revenue growth

SINGAPORE, Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Forrester (Nasdaq: FORR) today announced the full conference agenda for B2B Summit APAC, to be held in Singapore, and digitally, on September 20–21, 2022. The premier event for B2B marketing and sales leaders in the region, B2B Summit APAC will showcase ground-breaking research, models, and frameworks — all designed with organisations' priorities in mind — that will drive business and fuel the revenue engine.

According to Forrester's Marketing Survey, 2022, APAC marketing leaders are planning to prioritise growth strategies this year, including creating highly differentiated experiences, pursuing new markets and new buyers, and improving productivity. B2B Summit APAC 2022 will address these topics and also explore how B2B leaders can anticipate ever-changing buyer needs.

Noteworthy sessions include:

Evolving B2B Buying Behaviours In APAC: What Lies Ahead. Buying behaviour has changed globally. Marketers must be prepared to adapt to these changes and deliver what their buyers demand. This session will showcase key findings from Forrester's 2022 B2B Buying Survey to help APAC marketing leaders adapt to these changes.

Time Travel And Transformation: The Future Of B2B Content. What does the future of content look like, and what can B2B organisations do to travel to that future? This session will discuss how B2B organisations can transform their content engines and deliver hyperpersonalised content experiences across the entire customer lifecycle.

Smarter Demand, Scalable ABM: B2B Marketing's Next Evolution. The convergence of demand and ABM has led many marketing organisations to reconsider the need for distinct functional teams. This session will dive into how resources, planning, and capabilities must be positioned to embrace the unified future of demand marketing and ABM.

A Conversation With Foo Siew Ting, CMO, Greater Asia, HP Inc. Join this fireside chat spanning leadership, business, and how B2B marketing and sales leaders can drive growth and innovation in the years ahead.

B2B Summit APAC 2022 will also recognise the winners of the Return on Integration Honours and Programmes of the Year Awards for implementing solutions that aligned, advanced, and accelerated business outcomes. In addition, the inaugural Women's Leadership Forum will feature content and networking opportunities to help APAC leaders advance their careers and unpack the issues most important to them.

In-person attendees in Singapore will have the opportunity to connect with top Forrester analysts and like-minded peers, as well as experience Forrester's B2B Marketing Certification course. For senior marketing and sales leaders, the event will offer an executive programme — the Executive Leadership Exchange — to expand on the Forrester thought leadership presented at the keynotes of the conference and discuss best practices aligned to executive priorities. Attendees of the B2B Summit digital experience will have access to all conference sessions, including keynotes, track sessions, case studies, and sponsors, via the event platform.

"Current market dynamics are creating uncertainty for businesses globally," said Frederic Giron, VP and senior research director at Forrester. "B2B marketing leaders must take the lead in fostering alignment and connectivity across the ecosystem. Forrester's B2B Summit APAC will deliver unique, region-focused actionable guidance to enable attendees to take more impactful actions to drive growth."

