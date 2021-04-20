Forrester Announces Full Conference Agenda For CX APAC 2021

Live virtual experience will explore how CX and data-driven analytics must converge to shape the customer journey and drive business growth

SINGAPORE, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Forrester (Nasdaq: FORR) today announced the conference agenda for its CX APAC 2021 live virtual experience, being held May 11-12, 2021. According to Forrester, in Asia Pacific, understanding customers' needs better is the top action organisations are taking to improve their ability to innovate in 2021, with 35% of firms looking to improve their understanding of customer needs. The event will provide customer experience (CX) and marketing professionals with practical guidance on strategies, techniques, and innovations that will deepen their understanding of their customers' buying journeys, strengthen customer loyalty, and accelerate business growth.

Featuring more than 20 Forrester analysts and industry speakers, CX APAC 2021 will focus on the art and science of leveraging data while also staying true to the customer and corporate values. Topics to be addressed include the importance of customer obsession, hybrid customer experiences, design, employee experience, consumer data, operationalising the voice of the customer (VoC), and more.

Some of the noteworthy highlights at the event include guest industry speakers from leading organisations including ANZ, Colonial First State, and Luxasia, as well as a guest performance by Ricki-Lee, a multiplatinum-selling, ARIA-nominated Australian singer-songwriter. Agenda highlights include:

How To Become Customer-Obsessed. This keynote will introduce a template to link customer obsession to brand strategy so that CX leaders can operationalise customer obsession in a way that is right for their firms' capabilities and customers.





This keynote will introduce a template to link customer obsession to brand strategy so that CX leaders can operationalise customer obsession in a way that is right for their firms' capabilities and customers. Meet Consumers In The New, Unstable Normal. In this keynote session, attendees will learn how to identify the most important shifts in consumer behaviour and attitude; anticipate how consumers expect brands to serve them; and industry best practices.





In this keynote session, attendees will learn how to identify the most important shifts in consumer behaviour and attitude; anticipate how consumers expect brands to serve them; and industry best practices. How To Craft Hybrid Customer Experiences That Build Trust. Customers want to engage with companies that can deliver excellent digital and physical experiences, as well as those that embody their values and earn their trust. This session will break down how to craft hybrid CX strategies to reinforce trust with customers while also driving growth.





Customers want to engage with companies that can deliver excellent digital and physical experiences, as well as those that embody their values and earn their trust. This session will break down how to craft hybrid CX strategies to reinforce trust with customers while also driving growth. ANZ's Journey To Creating Connected Experiences. This keynote by Sweta Mehra , chief marketing officer at ANZ, will reveal the building blocks that ANZ focuses on when designing experiences for its customers.





This keynote by , chief marketing officer at ANZ, will reveal the building blocks that ANZ focuses on when designing experiences for its customers. Creating Good CX Through Data-Driven Marketing. Luxasia has built an ecosystem that uses data to deliver customer-centric marketing personalisation and automation. This session by Avis Easteal, head of consumer at Luxasia, will share the challenges and opportunities of implementing such an approach.





Luxasia has built an ecosystem that uses data to deliver customer-centric marketing personalisation and automation. This session by Avis Easteal, head of consumer at Luxasia, will share the challenges and opportunities of implementing such an approach. Jump-Starting And Sustaining A Purposeful CX Transformation. Strong customer-centric culture underpins successful CX transformations. This fireside chat with Todd Stevenson , chief member outcomes officer at Colonial First State, will discuss best practices to jump-start and sustain a purposeful customer-centric culture transformation.

"Customer behaviour has changed dramatically since the start of the pandemic, and so have customer expectations. Successful firms are responding by delivering positive experiences and being relevant to their customers' changing needs and wants," said Michael Barnes, VP and research director with Forrester. "We're thrilled to be bringing together a world-class lineup of speakers to provide actionable insights, guidance, and frameworks that will help CX and marketing leaders elevate the role of CX within their organisations and shape the customer journey now and into the future."

