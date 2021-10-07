Forrester Announces Full Conference Agenda For Technology & Innovation APAC 2021

Two-day event will help top business and technology leaders in the region embrace creativity as a competitive advantage to drive growth

SYDNEY, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Forrester (Nasdaq: FORR) today announced the full conference agenda for its Technology & Innovation APAC 2021 live virtual experience to be held October 19–20, 2021. Featuring Forrester analysts and industry speakers from HDFC Life, Lenovo, OCBC Bank, Standard Chartered, and more, this year's event will provide explicit guidance, insights, and real-world solutions that empower business and technology leaders to respond quickly to evolving client needs and create a culture of continued innovation.

Despite rising investments in technology, many organisations in Asia Pacific face the challenge of digital sameness. To create competitive differentiation, firms must leverage creativity to supercharge problem-solving, which will enable them to develop better products, services, processes, and experiences. According to Forrester, future fit firms — firms that have the ability to quickly reconfigure business structures and capabilities to meet future customer and employee needs — grow almost three times faster than their industry peers. Technology & Innovation APAC will explore how businesses, armed with the right strategy and people, can leverage platforms, practices, and partners to unlock creativity within their organisations to enhance customer and employee experiences.

"Digital momentum for most organisations has accelerated over the past 18 months, but differentiating with digital has proven elusive," said Samuel Higgins, event host and principal analyst at Forrester. "Firms that embrace creativity can help drive radical business change. Elevating creativity to drive innovation, however, requires a shift in mindset and exploring new practices, platforms, and partnerships. At this year's event, we look forward to sharing the latest insights, research, and best practices that will demonstrate how leaders can unlock competitive advantage and differentiation but also achieve greater effectiveness, increased efficiency, and accelerated growth."

Agenda highlights include:

The Creativity Boom Ushers In New Growth. A new era of rapid economic growth and expansion driven by novel solutions, breakthrough products, and innovative ideas is being powered by creativity. This keynote uncovers how creativity can help firms create distinction and advantage in the market.

A new era of rapid economic growth and expansion driven by novel solutions, breakthrough products, and innovative ideas is being powered by creativity. This keynote uncovers how creativity can help firms create distinction and advantage in the market. Aligning Your Technology For Creativity, Adaptivity, Adaptability, And Resilience. Instead of relying on buckets of technology and legacy operating models, stimulating a future fit technology strategy can help a firm become more creative, adaptive, and resilient. This keynote explains how different combinations of platforms, practices, and partners can contribute to innovation-driven success.

Instead of relying on buckets of technology and legacy operating models, stimulating a future fit technology strategy can help a firm become more creative, adaptive, and resilient. This keynote explains how different combinations of platforms, practices, and partners can contribute to innovation-driven success. How Co-Innovation Works In Practice: Lessons from Asia . Creativity is an ecosystem affair, demanding contributions from business, operations, and technology teams to orchestrate the value from technology and services providers alike. This panel discussion, featuring industry speakers from HDFC Life, Lenovo, and OCBC Bank, will share how companies have structured their approach to services provider relationships and, in doing so, maximised the impact and improved the flow of creativity.

Creativity is an ecosystem affair, demanding contributions from business, operations, and technology teams to orchestrate the value from technology and services providers alike. This panel discussion, featuring industry speakers from HDFC Life, Lenovo, and OCBC Bank, will share how companies have structured their approach to services provider relationships and, in doing so, maximised the impact and improved the flow of creativity. Building A Future-Fit And Creative Team. Speed of innovation defines the winners in the digital economy. In this fireside chat, Michael Gorriz , group CIO for Standard Chartered, will share practical insights on how the bank is developing the right environment for its team to achieve the bank's future fit ambitions, from intrapreneurship to skills training to employee experiences that foster collaboration and innovation.

In addition, attendees will have the opportunity to network with like-minded peers, gain access to diversity and inclusion content, and set up 1:1 sessions with Forrester analysts. For senior technology leaders, the event will offer an executive programme, the Executive Leadership Exchange, to expand on the Forrester thought leadership presented at the keynotes of the conference and discuss best practices aligned to executive priorities.

The event will also feature a guest performance by Casey Donovan, one of Australia's most versatile entertainers. After a meteoric rise to fame at the age of 16, Casey became the youngest ever winner of Australian Idol in 2004 and has since made her mark not only as a musician but also in the areas of stage, screen, presenting, and writing.

