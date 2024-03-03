Fort Myers Ethical Substance Abuse Recovery & Rehab For Adults: Program Update

Calusa Recovery (866-939-6292) has updated their 2024 rehabilitation programs for adults, offering treatment options for substance abuse that focus on ethical approaches and a range of supportive therapies.

The updated substance abuse recovery programs are customized and include inpatient or outpatient treatments, one-on-one therapy appointments, group sessions, family therapy, and sober-living support.

More details can be found at https://calusarecovery.com/addiction-treatment

With openings available for new clients in 2024, the program updates at Calusa Recovery focus on a holistic treatment approach that addresses the underlying roots of addiction, including genetic risk factors, environment, past trauma, and mental health conditions.

Research from the Handbook of Neuroethics shows that a consideration of ethical issues in the treatment of addiction is a vital part of a successful recovery program, as biopsychosocial aspects of addiction are often influenced by external - as well as internal - factors, such as sociopolitical agendas. At Calusa Recovery, the personalized treatment plans are structured around ethical principles to focus on the health of each individual and their distinctive requirements. “When you join us, you’ll go through an assessment and our team of doctors and therapists will devise a treatment plan with you,” explains a representative. “You’ll work with trained professionals to discover what drives your addiction and start developing healthy coping mechanisms to replace substance use.”

Along with residential, inpatient programs, Calusa Recovery offers outpatient and intensive outpatient treatment options, which allow individuals to receive care without having to stay at the center. A number of insurance providers are accepted, including Ambetter, Tricare, Veterans Affairs, and MVP Healthcare.

As part of the center’s ongoing commitment to a high ethical standard, the team also emphasizes care for members of minority groups, including Florida’s LGBTQIA+ community, noting that these individuals often face unique recovery challenges.

In addition to one-on-one sessions, family therapy, and group work, the center applies motivational enhancement and experiential techniques, designed to inspire rapid change from within and to promote consistent action for overcoming addiction.

Previous clients have positive reviews for the programs. “Calusa Recovery’s treatment center is absolutely amazing,” says Gina E. “The staff members really go above and beyond to help clients with all their needs. The facility is beautiful and well-kept. This is hands-down the best treatment center in Florida!”

Interested parties can find out more information at https://calusarecovery.com

