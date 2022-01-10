Fort Worth IV Sedation Dentistry – Disability Dental Anesthesia Services Updated

Fort Worth, TX - Special needs dental clinic Disability Dental Services (972-433-7294) announces its newly strengthened IV sedation packages. Its full, in-house anesthesia team helps make patients feel more relaxed and at ease during any procedure.

Cognizant of the specific needs of patients with disabilities, Disability Dental has updated its anesthesia services for individuals with cerebral palsy, Down’s syndrome, brain injury, dementia, seizures, and epilepsy, among other conditions.

The strengthened services address a need in the market for safe dental care for special needs patients. Typically, people who suffer from some sort of mental or physical dysfunction are not regularly taken to see their dentist, preventing them from receiving the proper care.

Moreover, the team notes that caregivers find it difficult to bring their wards to the dentist, especially if they suffer from dental anxiety.

Researchers estimate that around 50% to 80% of American adults suffer from dental anxiety. The condition can manifest in a variety of symptoms, including racing heartbeat, fainting, and even visible distress or panic. It is the last symptom that is particularly evident among special needs patients who may communicate their anxiety with violence either to themselves or others.

Its team of expert anesthesiologists can craft a custom sedation plan for each patient and monitor their heart rate, oxygen levels, temperature, and blood pressure during the entire procedure. The clinic features an in-house recovery room where patients can rest while their anesthesia wears off. The goal is to offer them a safe and comfortable environment where they can feel at ease while recovering.

Further, the bilingual disability dentist serves patients in Spanish and English.

A grateful parent wrote, “My son felt comfortable from the moment we walked in. He did not experience any of the standard anxiety about visiting a new place. There are not a lot of options for special needs patients once they are out of pediatric care. I consider Disability Dental a blessing.”

