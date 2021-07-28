Fortacin™ Receives Extremely Encouraging Assessment in US Market Research Analysis

HONG KONG, July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Endurance RP Limited ("Endurance Longevity" or the "Company" and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group"; stock code: 0575.HK) is pleased to announce that Fortacin™, a European, Hong Kong and Macau approved treatment for PE receives a detailed market assessment by MME, one of the leading global market research companies for health care in the United States.

70 urologists and primary care physicians were selected based on geographical representation and included both sexual health specialists and primary care physicians in this survey. 71% of them felt there was a significant unmet need for the treatment for PE and existing treatments were not particularly successful. When presented with Fortacin™, 90% of physicians felt that Fortacin™ would be valuable as front-line therapy and would certainly prescribe as it will be well received by their patients.

These physicians were treating an average of 21 patients per month even with the limitations of existing therapy, which is higher than the number of patients with erectile dysfunction that would have presented prior to approval of Viagra.

Price point sensitivity was also examined in the US over the range of US$90-150 per month. This range was confirmed as easily achievable even as a "cash pay" a market launch price.

Jamie Gibson, Chief Executive Officer of Endurance Longevity said, "Encouragingly, the data confirm the magnitude of the commercial opportunity within the US. It shows that there is a need for Fortacin™, an approved prescription product, at extremely attractive pricing. We expect Fortacin™ can become the market leader within 1-2 years of launch. This analysis will facilitate ongoing discussions with licensing parties although the Company is committed, in parallel, to adding even more value by completion of the Phase III randomised clinical trial programme and submission of the new drug application."

About Endurance Longevity (Stock code: 0575.HK)

Endurance Longevity is a diversified investment group based in Hong Kong currently holding various corporate and strategic investments focusing on the healthcare, wellness and life sciences sectors. The Group has a strong track record of investments and has returned approximately US$298 million to shareholders in the 23 years of financial reporting since its initial public offering in May 1997.

www.endurancerp.com

About Fortacin™

Fortacin™ is the first solution to PE that does not act on the central nervous system and offers bona fide therapeutic efficacy that has been validated through extensive clinical trials in Europe, with over 23,500 doses delivered to trial participants. The solution is a topical spray containing low doses of lidocaine and prilocaine that take effect almost immediately upon application, giving users more control without reducing pleasure. Fully approved by the European Medicines Agency (EMA), Fortacin™ is now available in France, Germany, Italy, Portugal, Spain and the UK.

The English version of this press release shall prevail in case of any discrepancy or inconsistency between English version and its Chinese translation.