Fortinet Named a Challenger in the 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Single-Vendor SASE

John Maddison, Chief Marketing Officer and EVP, Product Strategy at Fortinet

“Fortinet’s single-vendor SASE solution brings together all of the components needed for comprehensive security across the entire hybrid environment. With unified management and simple licensing, many customers are able to successfully consolidate point products and shift to an OpEx model. We believe that our inclusion in the 2023 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Single-Vendor SASE is a testament to Fortinet’s ability to deliver integrated, enterprise-grade solutions to secure the hybrid workforce.”

Fortinet® (NASDAQ: FTNT), the global cybersecurity leader driving the convergence of networking and security, today announced its position as a Challenger in the 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Single-Vendor SASE. This Magic Quadrant is the first of its kind, and Fortinet is one of only eight vendors included. Fortinet is recognized for its ability to execute and completeness of vision.

Fortinet believes that being recognized as a Challenger in the 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Single-Vendor SASE is a result of its ability to deliver:

FortiSASE offers a compelling total cost of ownership and simple licensing. Additionally, many services are available at no extra cost, like Universal ZTNA, which enables robust secure access to and from the internet, privately hosted applications, and SaaS applications. AI-Powered Security: FortiSASE uses built-in FortiGuard AI-Powered Security Services, including Web filtering, DNS filtering, SSL inspection, intrusion protection (IPS), sandboxing, and data loss prevention (DLP), to protect against new and emerging threats.



Additional Third-Party Recognition of FortiSASE

Fortinet was also recently named a Leader in the Forrester Wave™: Zero Trust Edge Solutions, Q3 2023 report. Zero Trust Edge is also known as SASE, and Fortinet believes this recognition validates our continuing commitment to developing one of the leading single-vendor SASE solutions on the market.

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Single-Vendor SASE, By Andrew Lerner, Jonathan Forest, Neil MacDonald, Nat Smith, Charlie Winckless, 16 August 2023.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s Research & Advisory organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, Magic Quadrant is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved

About Fortinet

Fortinet (NASDAQ: FTNT) is a driving force in the evolution of cybersecurity and the convergence of networking and security. Our mission is to secure people, devices, and data everywhere, and today we deliver cybersecurity everywhere you need it with the largest integrated portfolio of over 50 enterprise-grade products. Well over half a million customers trust Fortinet's solutions, which are among the most deployed, most patented, and most validated in the industry. The Fortinet Training Institute, one of the largest and broadest training programs in the industry, is dedicated to making cybersecurity training and new career opportunities available to everyone. FortiGuard Labs, Fortinet’s elite threat intelligence and research organization, develops and utilizes leading-edge machine learning and AI technologies to provide customers with timely and consistently top-rated protection and actionable threat intelligence. Learn more at https://www.fortinet.com , the Fortinet Blog, and FortiGuard Labs.

