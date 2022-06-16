Fortnum & Mason partners with Pattern to launch Tmall Global store

The World’s most famous cornershop is launching an official store on Tmall Global on 6.18 as part of its regional growth strategy



The world’s most famous cornershop is announcing the partnership with ecommerce accelerator Pattern to expand its online business to China. Pattern will act as Fortnum & Mason’s Trade Partner, supporting every aspect of running its new flagship store on Tmall Global, China’s largest cross-border online marketplace.

Fortnum & Mason, the 315-year-old British retail and hospitality brand, already has established strong brand awareness with affluent Chinese consumers. In 2019, the brand opened in Hong Kong its first fully-owned and operated shop and restaurant in Asia, as a gateway to strengthen customer connections across the region.



The new Tmall Global flagship store will feature an edit of Fortnum’s most famous products for the Chinese consumers, including Fortnum & Mason’s famous teas, biscuits, hot chocolate, wine & spirits, teaware and wicker hampers – each of which plays a large part in its centuries of history and largely relevant to the Chinese consumer behaviour today with the importance of elevating lifestyle experiences.

Fortnum & Mason will work closely with Pattern to complement its range with product and brand content to build awareness and engagement with the potential Chinese consumers, including plans for livestreaming on Tmall’s Taobao Live platform.



Pattern is a top Tmall Trade Partner, working closely with a number of high-profile Western brands in China to accelerate their online sales. Pattern buys stock from the brands it works with and supports every aspect of trading their Tmall store, working in true partnership with brands to drive demand and deliver excellent experiences for their discerning Chinese customer bases.



Carmen Chiu, Regional Managing Director Asia Pacific at Fortnum & Mason said: “For centuries, Fortnum’s has thrived on delivering a sense of pleasure for our customers and we are delighted to share that with a new audience in China. We are excited and proud to establish our brand and bring a piece of Piccadilly to our Chinese customers before they visit us in London and Hong Kong.



Fortnum & Mason is positioned perfectly to create the aspirations for those seeking for high-quality experience to elevate their lifestyle. As a multi-category brand, we can meet the needs for every occasion worth celebrating with something more special. We are also very excited about the journey ahead which will provide us a great deal of learning of the Chinese market as an international brand.”



Pattern Asia General Manager Arthur Cheung added: “We are proud to join hands with Fortnum & Mason at this exciting time for the business and will be working together closely to ensure a successful launch for the Tmall Global store. While the Chinese ecommerce market is extremely competitive, there is always space for brands with a strong history and pedigree, who offer unique and authentic products targeted at sophisticated cross-border shoppers.”

He adds: “We look for reputable international brands to partner with, and bring our expertise to support their growth in China. Most importantly, we deliver a data-driven approach to trading on Tmall ,with complete visibility for a sustainable partnership.”

About Pattern

LONDON, UK & HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 16 June 2022 - Fortnum & Mason is the essential destination for anyone in search of extraordinary food, joy-giving things, unforgettable experiences and exceptional service. First founded in London in 1707 after Queen Anne gave her footman William Fortnum permission to sell on discarded candles from St James’s Palace, Fortnum & Mason has been privileged to enjoy a close relationship with the British Royal household ever since – holding several warrants throughout its history, including two from Her Majesty The Queen and HRH The Prince of Wales.

Pattern is the category leader in global ecommerce and marketplace acceleration. Since its founding in 2013, Pattern has profitably grown to more than 1,100 employees operating from 22 global locations to help leading brands achieve accelerated growth on D2C websites and across global marketplaces—including Amazon, Tmall, JD.com, Lazada, Shopee, and Coupang. To learn more about how we partner with brands to sell their products on marketplaces see www.pattern.com



#Pattern

About Fortnum & Mason

Fortnum & Mason is an essential destination for anyone in search of extraordinary food, joy-giving things, unforgettable experiences and exceptional service. First founded in London in 1707 after Queen Anne gave her footman William Fortnum permission to sell on discarded candles from St James’s Palace, Fortnum’s has been privileged to enjoy a close relationship with the British Royal household ever since – holding several warrants throughout its history, including two from Her Majesty The Queen and HRH The Prince of Wales. Every year, millions of people from around the world visit the London flagship in Piccadilly to enjoy Fortnum’s famous Afternoon Tea and shop in its plentiful food, gift and fragrance halls. The iconic brand is celebrated for its teas, Scotch eggs, handmade chocolates, and wicker hampers – each of which play a large part in its centuries of history – and today it remains committed to imagination and discovery. Proud of its storied past and innovating still, Fortnum’s mission remains to deliver a sense of pleasure to every customer, whether they’re shopping in London, in Hong Kong's K11 MUSEA, or from anywhere else in the world. Follow Fortnum’s on Instagram (@fortnums, @181fortnums), Twitter and Facebook (@fortnums) and on WeChat and Weibo (@fortnumandmason, @ 福南梅森 ), Little Red Book (@fortnum&mason 福南梅森 ).