Fortrea Announces AI-Driven Partnership with Medidata to Increase Diversity in Clinical Trials

DURHAM, N.C., Nov. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fortrea (Nasdaq: FTRE), a leading global contract research organization (CRO), today announced a partnership with Medidata, a Dassault Systèmes company and leading provider of clinical trial solutions to the life sciences industry, to use Medidata AI Intelligent Trials to increase access to diverse patients in clinical trials conducted by Fortrea.



Fortrea’s use of Medidata AI builds on an existing collaboration between the two companies, expanding on Fortrea's use of Medidata Rave EDC, an advanced, robust, and secure EDC system for clinical trial site, patient and lab data capture and management. Fortrea will leverage features of Medidata AI Intelligent Trials, including study feasibility and diversity data, to help emerging and large biopharmas, as well as medical device and diagnostic companies, achieve enrollment goals that reflect the populations most impacted by each disease or condition under study.

"Medidata’s data and interface capabilities will enhance our ability to seamlessly integrate diverse populations into the clinical trial process,” said Fortrea COO and President of Clinical Services Mark Morais. “We are thrilled to work with Medidata as part of Fortrea’s go-forward data strategy.”

“Fortrea and Medidata share a commitment to advancing clinical trial research and this partnership is poised to reshape the landscape of diversity in clinical trials globally,” said Fareed Melhem, SVP, Medidata AI. “Together, our solutions support customers in life sciences to accelerate study timelines and make the benefits of clinical therapies more accessible to a diverse spectrum of individuals.”

Fortrea (Nasdaq: FTRE) is a leading global provider of clinical development and patient access solutions to the life sciences industry. We partner with emerging and large biopharmaceutical, medical device and diagnostic companies to drive healthcare innovation that accelerates life changing therapies to patients in need. Fortrea provides phase I-IV clinical trial management, clinical pharmacology, differentiated technology-enabled trial solutions and post-approval services. Fortrea’s solutions leverage three decades of experience spanning more than 20 therapeutic areas, a passion for scientific rigor, exceptional insights and a strong investigator site network. Our talented and diverse team of approximately 19,000 people working in more than 90 countries is scaled to deliver focused and agile solutions to customers globally. Learn more about how Fortrea is becoming a transformative force from pipeline to patient at Fortrea.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X (formerly Twitter) @Fortrea.

