Fortress Tax Relief Enhances Services for 125,000 Wealthy 'Non-Filers' Targeted by IRS in 2024

Amidst the Internal Revenue Service's (IRS) latest crackdown on 125,000 high-income individuals who have not filed their tax returns, Fortress Tax Relief has announced a significant expansion of its services tailored to support those affected by the 2024 initiative. Utilizing advanced AI technology and an influx of new personnel, the IRS has enhanced its ability to pinpoint taxpayers who have not met their filing obligations, marking a substantial push towards addressing tax noncompliance among wealthy Americans.

Fortress Tax Relief is proactively responding to this development by bolstering its team and resources, anticipating an increased need for specialized tax resolution services. This initiative comes in the wake of the IRS's decision to resume the issuance of automated collection notices for the first time since 2022, a move facilitated by technological advancements and recent expansions within the agency.

Stephen K. Galgoczy, Esq., president of Fortress Tax Relief, underscores the importance of understanding available options for those receiving IRS correspondence. "The prospect of dealing with the IRS can be intimidating, particularly under these circumstances," Galgoczy states. "However, our clients can rest assured that there are viable strategies to address back taxes and negotiate favorable tax settlements. Our team of tax attorneys is ready to guide you through the process to secure the best possible outcome."

Fortress Tax Relief's comprehensive suite of services includes Installment Agreements, Offers in Compromise, and Tax Appeals, among others, designed to cater to the varied needs of taxpayers navigating this challenging landscape. The firm also offers Penalty Abatement and Trust Fund Recovery Penalty relief to minimize financial burdens and protect clients' assets.

With a focus on personalized tax resolution strategies, Fortress Tax Relief is committed to assisting clients in resolving IRS back taxes effectively, aiming to preserve wealth and prevent severe consequences of tax noncompliance, such as asset seizure, bank levies, wage garnishments or legal penalties.

Celebrated for its exceptional service and negotiation capabilities, Fortress Tax Relief is ranked #1 in the United States for Complex Tax Issues by Forbes Advisor and has been named the #1 tax relief firm in the United States for Large Tax Debts by Investopedia in 2024.

Founded in 2003, Fortress Tax Relief brings two decades of experience to the forefront of tax resolution, combining the flexibility needed to adapt to IRS changes with the personalized care and attention each client deserves.

Fortress Tax Relief, headquartered in Bend, Oregon, is a leading tax resolution service provider specializing in complex tax issues and substantial tax debts. Recognized for its industry-leading expertise and client-centric approach, Fortress Tax Relief is dedicated to delivering effective solutions and achieving optimal outcomes for those facing IRS challenges.

