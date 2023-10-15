Fortress Tax Relief Is Providing Crucial Tax Resolution Services That Rise To The Challenge Of New Technology

—

The modern world is constantly changing with new innovations in every industry, many of which can change and affect the daily lives of every individual. The IRS has recently announced its own change as it begins using the widely popular tool of Artificial Intelligence to help identify and actively pursue both individuals and businesses with past due taxes of a significant amount. With this innovation in one area comes the need for a tax resolution service that can keep up with substantial changes to protocol and methods. With this strategy specifically targeting past due taxes, many will need tax resolution services.

Because of these changes, Fortress Tax Relief, an award-winning tax firm, has announced its commitment to updating and evolving to continue providing the highest level of services to its clients.

Fortress Tax Relief has built its reputation on a commitment to ethical business practices and a client-centered approach, and it remains the team's utmost priority to provide the services their clients need to keep up with the use of AI in the tax industry. This change, along with an unprecedented hiring effort by the IRS, is leading to a new strategy that requires additional checks and balances for every tax-paying citizen.

Stephen Galgoczy, Owner of Fortress Tax Relief, commends his team's dedication, stating, "In a world where technology is rapidly evolving, we strive to offer our clients peace of mind by acting as a mediator between them and taxing authorities."

The services provided by Fortress Tax Relief will directly aid in the impact these updates will have through Offers in Compromise, Penalty Abatement, Installment Agreements, Trust Fund Recovery Penalties, Tax Appeals, and numerous additional options designed to fit every unique situation someone might find themselves in.

The implementation of AI in the IRS strategies is directly aimed at collecting past due taxes, and anyone affected should seek the assistance of a professional tax resolution firm leader, like Fortress Tax Relief.

About Fortress Tax Relief

A pillar in the tax relief industry for over twenty years, Fortress Tax Relief offers an array of services, ensuring clients' financial well-being by navigating complex tax-related concerns. Based in Bend, Oregon, their services are trusted nationwide.



Contact Info:

Name: Mike Zacha

Email: Send Email

Organization: Fortress Tax Relief

Phone: (877) 777-7430

Website: https://www.taxfortress.com/



Release ID: 89110338

If you encounter any issues, discrepancies, or concerns regarding the content provided in this press release, or if there is a need for a press release takedown, we urge you to notify us without delay at error@releasecontact.com. Our expert team will be available to promptly respond within 8 hours – ensuring swift resolution of identified issues or offering guidance on removal procedures. Delivering accurate and reliable information is fundamental to our mission.