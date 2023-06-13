Forum on international standardization kicks off in Qingdao

The 2023 Qingdao Forum on International Standardization kicked off at the Qingdao International Convention Center on June 9, attracted around 300 guests around the world to explore the role of standardization in supporting global sustainable development and promoting harmonious coexistence between humans and nature.

A key platform to enhance consensus and strengthen cooperation, the 2023 Qingdao Forum on International Standardization kicked off at the Qingdao International Convention Center on June 9, aiming to maintain production order, support technology innovation and boost green lifestyles based on a high-quality standard system.

Themed with "Standardization for Green, Low-Carbon and High-quality Development", the forum attracted around 300 heavyweight guests from China and abroad to explore the role of standardization in supporting global sustainable development and promoting harmonious coexistence between humans and nature.

Hosted by the State Administration for Market Regulation (Standardization Administration of China) and the Shandong provincial government, the forum called on countries around the world to bolster exchange and mutual learning, improve the international standard system and create a sustainable development application ecology.

Sergio Mujica, secretary-general of ISO, addresses during the opening session of the 2023 Qingdao Forum on International Standardization. [Photo provided to chinadaily.com.cn]

During the forum, the International Organization for Standardization (ISO), the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC), regional standard organizations in Europe, Africa and the Americas and other well-known domestic and foreign experts and executives jointly issued the Qingdao Initiative for International Standards Supporting Green, Low-Carbon and High-quality Development. The Standardization Administration of China and AFSEC signed a memorandum of understanding on cooperation. The ISO, the Standardization Administration of China and the Qingdao government signed a cooperation agreement to build a training base on international standardization in the near future.

A pioneer in the implementation of a standardization development strategy in China and the host of three sessions of the standardization forum, Qingdao has always been at the forefront to deepen standardization work.

The forum helps improve Qingdao's level of opening-up through the introduction of advanced technologies and innovative models into international standards.

Qingdao has 25 secretariats of international and domestic standards organizations, ranking first in China in terms of total number. The city has nearly 100 international standardization experts and over 500 domestic professionals in the field.

Gao Shanwu, secretary of the Party Leadership Group of the Qingdao Administration for Market Regulation, said the forum represents the highest-level international event in China's standardization and is a high-end platform for cooperation on international standardization.

"Giving full play to the soft power and core competitiveness of the standardization conference city, Qingdao has made significant progress," said Gao.

