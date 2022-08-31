Fosun International Announces 2022 Interim Results: Total Revenue Amounted to RMB82.89 Billion, representing a year-on-year increase of 17.7%

HONG KONG, Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fosun International Limited (HKEX stock code: 00656, "Fosun International"), together with its subsidiaries ("Fosun" or the "Group"), today announced its financial results for the six months ended 30 June 2022 (the "Reporting Period").

In the first half of 2022, against the backdrop of the complex and volatile external environment, Fosun demonstrated the resilience of sustainable development, and the Group's achieved steady revenue growth, with total revenue reaching RMB82.89 billion, representing an increase of 17.7% over the same period in 2021; net profit attributable to owners of the parent amounted to RMB2.70 billion; enterprise operation profit amounted to RMB2.33 billion, representing a year-on-year increase of 35.5%.

Meanwhile, the Group's funds remained stable and its capital structure continued to be optimized, thereby laying a solid financial foundation for long-term and stable business development. During the Reporting Period, the Group financed RMB17.67 billion in the domestic and offshore public market (including syndicated loans); the Group's overall average cost of interest-bearing liabilities was at a historically low level 4.5%.

During the Reporting Period, the Group's Health, Happiness, Wealth and Intelligent Manufacturing business segments developed steadily. Total revenue of Health segment amounted RMB23.37 billion, representing a year-on-year increase of 21.2%.; Happiness segment achieved a total revenue of RMB32.07 billion, representing a year-on-year increase of 12.5%; Wealth segment recorded a total revenue of RMB22.97 billion, representing a year-on-year increase of 16.9%; Intelligent Manufacturing segment recorded a total revenue of RMB5.13 billion, representing a year-on-year increase of 43.6%.

Fosun further consolidated its positioning as a global consumer group, and continued to polish and enhance the four core competencies of innovation-driven, globalization, FC2M ecosystem, and FES system, so as to ensure the sustainable development of the Group. During the reporting period, Fosun has established profound industrial presence in over 30 countries and regions, the Group's overseas revenue reached RMB38.76 billion, accounting for 46.8% of the total revenue. Innovation-driven is an important endogenous driving force supporting the steady development of Fosun. During the Reporting Period, the Group's investment in technology and innovation increased to RMB4.6 billion, representing a year-on-year increase of 21%. The long-term accumulation of technological innovation capabilities has also continued to bear fruit. The Group's ecosystem has created a total value of approximately RMB3.8 billion and acquired 18 million newly registered members, bringing the total number of operational members to 414 million. The FES (Fosun Entrepreneurship / Ecosystem System) system built by Fosun has continued to evolve and has been promoted and deeply applied in various industries of the Group, the value of cost reduction and efficiency enhancement of completed projects has exceeded RMB1.0 billion.

Guo Guangchang said, "This year, Fosun enters into the 30 years of establishment. Standing at the new starting point of 30 years of development, Fosun proposes to 'Sharing Happiness', hoping to join hands with customers, partners, investors and all parties in the society to create a happy ecosystem and share the value of Fosun."