BEIJING, April 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On April 13, a FOTON electric city bus officially started operation in Auckland, New Zealand，and it becomes the first electric city bus working in south Auckland, in full compliance with EU's WVTA and New Zealand's RUB. The city bus works on the route between Papakura and Otahuhu from 5:30 am to 9:30 pm every day. The endurance of the bus is over 400 km after being fully recharged, providing greener and more convenient transportation services for local residents.



Foton Electric City Bus Starts Operation in New Zealand

It's understood that New Zealand's first Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC1) was updated on 31 October 2021. The new NDC sets a headline target of a 50% reduction of net emissions below the gross 2005 level by 2030. Against this background, the Government has committed to ensuring all efforts to make environmental integrity.

The FOTON electric bus has been certificated by the WVTA of EU, which means this China's brand has obtained certification for a vehicle type in one EU country and market it EU-wide without further tests.

This FOTON 12-meter electric city bus has a lower floor access and an extra-large capacity for passengers. It can open its doors wider for easier on-off. It is particularly friendly for the young and the elderly, providing more spacious room for passengers. Generating little noise and zero emissions, the bus had already been working smoothly in Auckland before its official operation.

To fully ensure the smooth operation of the electric city bus, FOTON has cooperated with local distributor SINOLINK NZ LTD. to build the after-sales service team in Auckland. The team has already held online and offline training sessions for driving and maintenance of the vehicle.