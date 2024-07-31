FoundationMED Combines Traditional and Functional Medicine for Diverse Patient Needs

FoundationMED offers Raleigh residents, access to functional medicine solutions for fatigue, menopause, bowel & gut health, thyroid disorders, fatigue, auto-immune issues, insomnia and many other conditions.

Many individuals struggle with various health issues, ranging from chronic fatigue and unexplained weight gain to more complex conditions affecting their overall quality of life. These concerns often leave people feeling frustrated and helpless, unsure of where to turn for effective solutions. Consultative medical practices like FoundationMED in Raleigh, NC, offer generous approaches to tackle these health issues, providing personalized care that goes well beyond traditional medical treatments.

The modern lifestyle has given rise to a multitude of health problems that conventional medicine often struggles to address adequately. Tension, poor nutrition, environmental toxins, and sedentary habits contribute to a decline in general wellness, affecting both physical and mental health. Often, people find themselves caught in a cycle of treating symptoms without addressing the underlying causes of their health concerns. This is where the capability of FoundationMED becomes invaluable. The enterprise’s attitude to general wellness is founded on the principle that optimal health requires focusing on a strong physiological foundation. By addressing key laboratory abnormalities, and optimizing proper diet, movement and exercise, toxin identification and reduction, sleep, and stress management- they help patients build a robust base for health.

One area where focused care is particularly essential is women's health. Many women experience a range of disruptive symptoms as they enter menopause, including weight gain, fatigue, mood swings, and sleep disturbances. Seeking help from a menopause specialist at FoundationMED in Raleigh, NC, can provide women with targeted support during this trying phase. The functional medicine physicians at the clinic, extend menopause management services including customized bioidentical hormone treatments to restore their clients’ hormonal balance while working hard to minimize risk. Their approach takes into account the unique needs of each patient, recognizing that menopause affects women differently. By carefully assessing hormone levels and other physiological markers, these specialists can develop tailored treatment plans that address the specific symptoms and risk profiles of each patient.

Another critical aspect of health that often goes overlooked is gut health. The gut microbiome influences everything from immune function to mental well-being. Poor gut health can manifest in various ways, including skin conditions, mood disorders, and even autoimmune diseases. Many people suffer from these issues without realizing that the root cause may lie in their digestive system. FoundationMED recognizes the complex interplay between gut flora, the gut barrier, and physical well-being. By helping patients improve their gut health through targeted interventions and lifestyle modifications, the establishment addresses a fundamental aspect of wellness that can have far-reaching effects on overall health.





About the company: Founded in 2012, FoundationMED is a consultative functional medicine medical practice located in Raleigh, NC. Their approach combines traditional medical expertise with innovative functional medicine principles to address their clients’ healthcare needs and promote optimal health. Their team consists of residency-trained and certified physicians with advanced training in both traditional and functional medicine.

