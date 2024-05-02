FoundationMED Uses Advanced Testing for Better Understanding of Physiological Abnormalities

FoundationMED is an integrative medicine clinic in Raleigh, NC. They offer personalized treatment plans for various conditions using advanced diagnostics and a focus on identifying and treating root causes.

Doctors often treat specific symptoms in traditional healthcare practices without addressing their root causes. Integrative medicine, a combination of traditional and functional medicine practices, is gaining traction. It aims to address the underlying issues that create symptoms, not just mask them. The Raleigh-based FoundationMED combines these two approaches with its advanced diagnostic techniques and a deep understanding of the intricate relationships between various physiological systems to provide comprehensive care that addresses immediate health concerns and long-term wellness.

"There's more to achieving optimal health than just managing symptoms," said Dr. Michael Citron, functional medicine specialist at FoundationMED. "We utilize comprehensive testing to gain deep insights into the physiological imbalances driving a patient's condition."

FoundationMED's physicians receive advanced training on the array of available specialized tests and which are most appropriate for each clinical situation. This knowledge allows them to precisely evaluate complex, interrelated health issues. "Understanding root causes is the key, but this is often missed due to the complexity involved," explained Dr. Citron. "Our approach integrates traditional diagnostics with advanced testing for factors like nutritional deficiencies, environmental exposures, genetic tendencies and metabolic dysfunctions. This gives us a clear picture of the underlying physiological derangements we must address."

For example, a patient seeking support for general wellness may undergo a comprehensive assessment, including blood tests, nutritional analysis, and lifestyle evaluation. Based on the findings, the healthcare team can develop a personalized plan incorporating dietary modifications, exercise recommendations, stress-reduction techniques, and targeted supplementation to support the body's natural healing processes.

FoundationMED's General Wellness Raleigh Program focuses on five core areas (nutrition, exercise, toxin avoidance, proper sleep, and stress management), monitors metabolic markers that indicate deviations from optimal health, and assesses and addresses underlying physiological imbalances. Addressing these aspects can help patients establish a solid foundation for optimal functioning and prevent the development of chronic conditions.

Hormonal imbalances, such as those related to thyroid function, Low T, and menopause, can arise from lifestyle habits, certain medical conditions, and genetics. Persistent or unexplained symptoms like weight fluctuations, fatigue, irregular periods, sleep disturbances, or mood changes can be signs of these imbalances.

In such cases, consulting a hormone specialist in Raleigh, NC, can be crucial for evaluation and treatment. For instance, a woman experiencing menopausal symptoms may undergo hormone testing to assess her levels of estrogen, progesterone, testosterone, and other relevant hormones. Based on the results, the healthcare team can develop a customized HRT plan involving bioidentical hormones or other natural therapies to restore balance and alleviate symptoms. FoundationMED offers Bioidentical Hormone Therapy for menopause, which begins with a comprehensive physical exam and thorough blood and urine testing to assess hormone levels. Based on the results, physicians prescribe specific bioidentical hormones tailored to the individual's needs, with frequent follow-ups to monitor progress and adjust dosages as necessary.

Poor gut health has become increasingly prevalent in modern lifestyles, and persistent bowel and gut issues can lead to a wide range of conditions, from skin conditions and mood disorders to autoimmune diseases. A patient struggling with digestive issues, such as irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) or chronic inflammation, may undergo a comprehensive gut health evaluation. This could involve stool testing to assess the gut microbiome, food sensitivity testing, and an assessment of the gut-brain axis. Based on the findings, the team at FoundationMED can develop a personalized treatment plan that may include dietary modifications, probiotics, and targeted supplements to restore gut health and alleviate symptoms.

About the company: FoundationMED is a medical practice based in Raleigh, NC, established in 2012. It combines traditional medicine with functional medicine principles to address the root causes of health issues rather than solely managing symptoms. The clinic is led by residency-trained and certified physicians with advanced training in traditional and functional medicine. The team comprises functional medicine specialist Michael Citron, MD, Board-Certified Family Practice physician Jignasa Sachar, DO, and integrative health coach Sharon Fowler, NBC-HWC.

