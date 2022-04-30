Founder and Lead Attorney Of Bryce Law Appointed As Judge

—

Bryce Law, LLC announces that their lead attorney and Founder, Mark Bryce, has been sworn in as a Judicial Officer! Bryce Law is clearly demonstrating how it continues to spearhead advocacy and leave their footprint in the legal industry. Atlanta injury and family law attorney Mark Bryce has been a staunch advocate for clients through family law issues such as divorce or child custody, as well as personal injury.



Mark has always sought to approach the complexities of any situation related to family law, child welfare law, and personal injury, with sound reasoning and a broad knowledge base. Now, as a judge, Attorney Bryce will use these skills to help both lawyers and litigants through the legal process.



When asked about becoming a judicial officer Attorney Mark Bryce had this to say, “I thought it was a good opportunity to help people more directly. It’s a different role that you’re in when you get to be the decision-maker as opposed to just an advocate. I think that doing both helps me to understand where attorneys are coming from and where litigants are coming from, it gives me a better sense of what needs to happen in a particular case.”



Mark Bryce pours himself into every case that he works on. He supports others at their lowest points and shares in their triumphs as he leads them through the legal process. As a pioneer in this industry, Attorney Bryce allows compassion and understanding to be his cornerstone and his desire to help others to be his compass. With an excellent reputation and work that speaks for itself, he is a rising star amongst his legal contemporaries. Regarding his new position as Judicial Officer, Attorney Bryce expressed with joy that he is excited to create a platform to do more community outreach. His desire is to connect the people who have to the people who are in need.

