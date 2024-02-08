Founders Kotzker, Postow, and Yaris Launch Holon Law Partners – Providing Future-focused, Tech-forward Legal Solutions for Business Licensing, Trademarks, and NCAA Athletes Across the US

Leading the charge in mature and emerging legal fields through an empathetic, customized, and client-centered approach.

Renowned attorneys Jay Kotzker, Eric Postow, and Craig Yaris are proud to announce the launch of Holon Law Partners, a leader in cutting-edge legal solutions for innovative businesses. The firm is focused on providing world-class legal expertise in business licensing and trademarks and NIL Sports Law, two rapidly evolving fields. With this vision, Holon Law Partners continues simplifying the legal landscape for entrepreneurs, businesses, and NCAA athletes – anticipating new and existing challenges and opportunities.

With the founders' collective decision to specialize in the emerging NIL sports law sector as well as business and corporate law, Holon Law Partners provides the most complete legal representation for each client. The firm is transforming the legal landscape by prioritizing clients' unique needs and paving the way for simplified legal access in emerging and mature legal domains.

Holon Law Partners' community-minded business attorneys pull all the stops in business licensing and trademark law, ensuring clients are represented in every aspect of their business. With their unmatched business law expertise, the firm's attorneys help businesses of all sizes find long-term success by protecting their unique brand identities through trademarks and safeguarding trade secrets, innovations, and formulations through customized intellectual property strategies. In addition to attorney expertise, Holon Law Partners offers a full suite of business law services, including contract drafting, strategic negotiation, licensing, compliance, litigation, mergers and acquisitions, and outside general counsel.

Holon Law Partners also specializes in trademark, copyright, NIL sports, and publicity rights to ensure college athletes thrive on and off the field. Student-athletes have only been able to benefit from their Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) since 2021, making this a relatively young field held together by a patchwork of laws. Navigating the legal intricacies of NIL Sports Law for NCAA athletes requires in-depth knowledge and experience, which is what Holon Law Partners brings to the table. NIL Lawyers at Holon Law Partners enable student-athletes to negotiate for equitable treatment and capitalize on endorsements, partnerships, and other opportunities through contract optimizations.

According to Yaris, Holon Law Partners is the go-to law firm for innovative legal solutions. Channeling the industry-leading expertise of its three founders, Holon Law Partners offers unique perspectives on legal services in emergent and mature fields. The firm's future-focused approach provides strategic law solutions and fosters genuine client partnerships, ensuring clients keep pace in the rapidly changing business and sports environment. The law firm's esteemed attorneys and thought leaders boast a collaborative and holistic legal approach rooted in 100+ years of combined experience in mature and emergent markets.

But that's not all. Holon Law Partners' commitment to excellence extends to ensuring that clients receive responsive, reliable, and growth-minded legal counsel from early concept to mature operational sustainability.

"By understanding how the world is evolving towards an ever more interconnected global marketplace, Holon Law partners seeks to impact the world through intentional and thoughtful service."

Holon Law Partners is a strategic partner built on cloud infrastructure. Beyond nurturing success for entrepreneurs, businesses, and NCAA athletes through innovative legal solutions, the law firm fosters collaboration and ensures nationwide access to its services through a technology-forward approach.

