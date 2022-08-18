FountainCap Wins Asset Management Company of the Year Award

HONG KONG, Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FountainCap Research and Investment (Hong Kong) Co., Ltd. ("FountainCap") has won the Asset Management Company of the Year – Long-only Equity Offshore, China award in The Asset Triple A Sustainable Investing Awards 2022 (the "Awards").

The Awards are rigorously scrutinized by The Asset's board of editors to honor the awardees performing well each year. The decisions are complemented by client interaction data by Asset Benchmark Research.

Founded in 2014, FountainCap comprises a seasoned investment team headed by veteran China investor Frank Ding, who brings nearly 30 years of research and investment experience in the Chinese market.

"We are honored to receive the Asset Management Company of the Year – Long-only Equity Offshore, China award by The Asset. We hope to bring our local expertise, global perspective, and rigorous focus on research to global investors so that our clients can reap long-term benefits," said CEO Steven Luk.

FountainCap's prestigious award is supplemented by its consistent investment results and excellent client services over the past year. As a long-only China manager, FountainCap has a successful track record of serving large institutional clients, providing specialized knowledge and insights on China. 2021 was a difficult year for many China managers, yet FountainCap overcame numerous challenges and reached new heights with record inflows into its strategy. Most of FountainCap's AUM are institutional assets, including globally recognized sovereign wealth funds, pensions, endowments, corporates, and family offices.

About FountainCap

Led by Frank Ding, the investment team are industry specialists with a combined China investment experience of over 60 years across eight global market cycles. All professionals are equipped with global investment knowledge and a deep understanding of China's economy and market. FountainCap's objective aims to consistently generate superior long-term investment results and provide the best services to its clients.

www.fountaincapri.com