Four 12 Year Old Students To Tackle Hong Kong’s Longest Trail to Raise Funds for The Child Development Centre (CDC) for Children with Special Needs

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 9 March 2021 - From 27 to 29 March 2021, four secondary school students will challenge themselves to complete the longest trail in Hong Kong - the 100km MacLehose trail. Their aim is to raise essential funds for The Child Development Centre (CDC), a non-profit organisation that supports children with special educational needs. Please support and donate to this cause at https://www.simplygiving.com/100km-hike-for-special-needs





Jack, Jaden, Gabriel, and Martin are year-12 students at an international school in Hong Kong. The hike they will complete is not only daunting in length, but also challenging due to the elevation of 5,053 metres. The students chose the CDC as the sole beneficiary as Jack's younger sister previously attended an early intervention programme there. "This organisation (the CDC) is very close to Jack's heart, as he has a younger sister with Down's Syndrome, and understands the difficulties that families face when raising and educating special needs children to reach their full potential, which is something that every child deserves.

"Money donated to the CDC will go towards programme and service expenses, allowing them to aid even more families, and provide even better care with their top notch teaching specialists and therapists. Furthermore, it is no doubt that under the current COVID-19 pandemic, non-profit organisations like this will be impacted the most, so any money donated will be especially helpful now more than ever. We would really appreciate your support on our journey and cause!"

Dr. Yvonne Becher, the Chief Executive of the CDC, expressed her gratitude to the students for organising this meaningful event, "we are grateful for Jack's and his team's initiative, and are glad that the CDC's work is being recognised and has created such positive value to families throughout the years. Hope everyone can also feel the love and faith that Jack has for his sister, and spread the positive energy to many other children with additional needs in our society."









Based on each child's needs, the CDC's multidisciplinary team offers services such as assessments, early intervention programmes, speech therapy, occupational therapy, and targeted support programmes addressing social skills, sensory processing, attention, behaviour, early literacy and numeracy, and more. The CDC is also committed to supporting parents and professionals through counselling services, outreach screening, and child development training.





This press release is distributed by The Child Development Centre and supported by Media OutReach Newswire

About The Child Development Centre:

Igniting Learning Journeys - One Child at a Time

The Child Development Centre (CDC) is a non-profit education, assessment and therapy provider for children of early childhood age (0 - 8) with a wide spectrum of additional learning or developmental needs. We envision that every child will succeed in their unique learning journey and are missioned to provide quality learning experiences for the individual child and empower their families. The CDC is one of only two government-supported Early Education and Training Centres (EETCs) in Hong Kong which provide programmes and services in both English and Chinese, serving more than 400 children per year.

Address: 4/F, Prime Mansion, 183-187 Johnston Road, Wan Chai, Hong Kong

T 3462 2875 | F 2849 6900 | www.cdchk.org