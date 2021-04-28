Four CKGSB Professors Named as Highly Cited Chinese Researchers of 2020 by Elsevier

BEIJING, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cheung Kong Graduate School of Business (CKGSB) is proud to announce that four of its professors have been named as "Highly Cited Chinese Researchers of 2020" by Elsevier, a globally leading academic publication group, according to a list recently released on April 22nd.

Professor of Finance Cao Huining, Professor of Accounting and Finance Liu Jing and Professor of Strategic Management Teng Bingsheng have been named on the list for seven consecutive years, while Professor of Organizational Behavior Zhang Xiaomeng was listed for the second time in a row. Professor Teng Bingsheng, Professor Liu Jing and Professor Zhang Xiaomeng are recognized for their contributions to "Business Administration" and Professor Cao Huining to "Applied Economics".

Elsevier has been releasing the "Highly Cited Chinese Researchers" annually since 2015, as a way to recognize and showcase scholars in China who facilitate insights and critical thinking across the global research arena. Based on the citations of their publication tracked by Scopus, the largest abstract and citation database of peer-reviewed literature, 4032 Chinese scholars from 373 academic institutions were named on the 2020 list covering disciplines including philosophy, economics, law, education, literature, science, engineering, agriculture, medical sciences and management sciences.

Established in Beijing in November 2002 with support from the Li Ka Shing Foundation, CKGSB is China's first faculty-governed and independent business school. CKGSB has more than 40 full-time professors, many of whom held tenured positions at leading business schools, such as Wharton and Yale. Their research has provided the basis for over 500 case studies of both China-specific and global business. CKGSB's alumni network is also the most influential in China. More than half of CKGSB's 16,000 alumni are at the CEO or chairman level and, collectively lead one fifth of China's most valuable brands.

Headquartered in Beijing, CKGSB is also located in Shanghai, Shenzhen, New York, Hong Kong and London. The school offers the following innovative courses: Dual Degree MBA with Johns Hopkins Cary Business School, Finance MBA, Executive MBA, Business Scholars Program (DBA), and Executive Education programs. For more information, please visit http://english.ckgsb.edu.cn/.

