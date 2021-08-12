Four More Sino Hotels' Restaurants Now Under 'Type C Operation Mode'

Including Satay Inn Offering Celebration Menus for Singapore National Month

HONG KONG, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Renowned for its authentic Singapore cuisine, Satay Inn at the Royal Pacific Hotel and Gold Coast Hotel are now registered as 'Type C' restaurants, allowing up to six persons per table and 75% overall seating capacity. The Voyager's Garden Room and Tai Pan's China Room at the Gold Coast Yacht and Country Club have also introduced the same mode of operation. Pierside Bar and Restaurant at the Royal Pacific Hotel is now a 'Type D' restaurant, remaining open until 1am and allowing up to twelve persons per table, effective immediately. These venues together with YUÈ Chinese Restaurant, the Grand Ballroom at the Gold Coast Hotel as well as the Tai Pan Ballroom at the Gold Coast Yacht and Country Club, comprise a total of eight catering premises under Sino Hotels which can host more guests per table with longer operating hours.

To help celebrate Singapore's birthday month, the culinary teams at Satay Inn have prepared special menus, drinks and snacks throughout August 2021. The six-course Singapore 56th National Day Culinary Feast for two features Hainanese Chicken Rice, Bak Kut Teh, Pepper King Prawns and much more at HK$560. Add an extra HK$89 and guests can choose any of the following two items to make their meals complete: Ngoh Hiang Five-spice Minced Pork Rolls, Otak Otak, Grilled Stuffed Tau Pok or Pepper Chicken Wings. Fresh lime soda, calamansi soda or 7up with preserved lime are also specially priced at HK$56 for two.

Made with Yeo's, one of Singapore's favourite beverage brands, two great summer coolers Coconut Mojito (HK$48*) or Soy Milk Grass Jelly Drink (HK$38*) are on offer to quench people's thirst from now until 31 October 2021. *Subject to 10% service charge

We also warmly invite those with a sweet tooth to come and enjoy Satay Inn's signature Pandan Cake (0.5lb) and Ong Lai Tart (15 pieces) for either dine-in or takeaway, at the Singapore celebration price of just HK$89 each.

Sino Hotels will continue to transition its restaurants and banquet facilities to 'Type C' or 'Type D' mode of operation. We look forward to welcoming guests for their upcoming celebrations, holiday gatherings, or special dining experiences.

Satay Inn - Royal Pacific Hotel China Hong Kong City 33 Canton Road, Tsimshatsui Tel: 2738 2638 Email: rphsatay@royalpacific.com.hk Satay Inn - Gold Coast Hotel Lobby Level, 1 Castle Peak Road, Hong Kong Tel: 2452 8822 Email: satayinn@goldocoasthotel.com.hk

