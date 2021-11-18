Four New Philips Headphones Now Available in Thailand

Features include active noise canceling, sweat resistance, and wireless-chargeable cases

BANGKOK, THAILAND - Media OutReach - 18 November 2021 - Four New Philips In ear True Wireless Headphones are being launched in Thailand for the first time today, with a wide range of features that offer something for everyone. These features include active noise canceling, splash and sweat resistance, and Qi-compatible cases that can be wirelessly charged. All these headphones come with interchangeable ear tips to ensure a good fit, charging cases, and they are currently available in black.









Hear exactly what you need, with active noise canceling

Philips TAT4506 and TAT5506 headphones boast noise canceling to keep you focused on the sounds that matter, with the TAT5506's Noise Canceling Pro giving you an even clearer picture than ever. Both these headphones have mono mode, allowing you to use one earbud or both – particularly useful for making calls.

Total play and talk time with the charging cases is up to 32 hours for the TAT5506 and up to 24 hours with the TAT4506. Both feature USB-C charging, and the TAT5506's Qi-compatible case can also be charged wirelessly. Don't worry if you're using them outside, because both these models provide splash and sweat resistance.

Compact portability and great battery life

The compact TAT1235 and TAT2206 have light, space-saving 6 mm neodymium drivers, but can still deliver clear sound and punchy bass. Their charging cases are small and convenient but support ultra-long playing time: a total of up to 18 hours of play time on the TAT1235, and up to 12 hours on the TAT2206. Both these models provide IPX4 splash and sweat resistance to keep them running no matter how active your lifestyle.

Philips TAT1235 NULL In-ear True Wireless Headphones is available at an MSRP 2,090THB

Philips TAT2206 NULL True Wireless Headphones is available at an MSRP 2,190 THB

Philips TAT4506 NULL True Wireless Headphones is available at an MSRP 3,990 THB

Philips TAT5506 True Wireless Headphones is available at an MSRP 5,190 THB

All the Philips True Wireless Headphones series are available at Shopee Philips Audio and Lazada Philips Audio

For more information about Philips headphones series, please visit Philips Thailand official website or Philips Audio Thailand Facebook page .

