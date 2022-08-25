Four Points Pakuwon Indah Launches the First Business Suites in Surabaya

The new suites allow travelers to balance work and leisure with purpose-built connected 'Zen Zones' in each room.

SURABAYA, Indonesia, Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Four Points by Sheraton Surabaya, Pakuwon Indah announces the opening of the first themed business rooms, providing travellers with spacious, modern suites suitable for both work and leisure time.



The new two-in-one business suites at Four Points by Sheraton Surabaya Pakuwon Indah offer state-of-the-art working quarters connected with luxurious, top-line signature Four Points beds and linen to ensure patron’s the rest they deserve after a long day in the office.

Designed especially with discerning business travellers in mind, the new two-in-one business suites offer state-of-the-art working quarters and a separate connected "Zen Zone" living space for junior suites and an added lounge space in larger suites, which can be used for welcoming guests or as a breakout room for some me time between meetings.

All of the suites are decorated to a high standard finish, with muted tones to maximise the space and feel of the suites. In addition, each room comes with luxurious, top-line beds and linen to ensure patron's the rest they deserve after a long day in the office.

Commenting on the launch of the new suites, Achmad Syaifudin, Room Division Manager Four Points by Sheraton Surabaya, Pakuwon Indah said, "The new suites are unique to Surabaya and add to our growing list of benefits for business travellers, that include a perfect location, situated adjacent Indonesia's largest shopping centre and The Westin Grand Ballroom and Convention Center, East Java's largest ballroom.

The launch of the new rooms will, for the first time, allow travellers the perfect space for work and play all in one place, making it one of the most cost-effective hotels in the region."

Four Points by Sheraton Surabaya, Pakuwon Indah, the Place to Stay in East Java

Four Points by Sheraton Surabaya, Pakuwon Indah is a purpose-built hotel ideally situated within Indonesia's second-largest city, which has seen considerable investment in the last several years, including the launch of convenient business licensing via the Surabaya Single Window (SSW).

Minutes from the hotel are several attractions: Indonesia's largest shopping centre, Pakuwon Mall, and the Pakuwon Golf & Family Club (PGFC). Travelers are also presented the unique opportunity to immerse themselves in the facilities available in The Westin Surabaya as both hotels are located within the same building, several floors apart. Furthermore, the proximity to PGFC provides event organizers additional flexibility to integrate meeting itineraries and space requirements across several properties.

The hotel also boasts a 24-hour gym, two world-class restaurants, and an outdoor rooftop bar with panoramic views of the city, all within 30km of Juanda International Airport.

