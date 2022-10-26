Four Points by Sheraton Bali Seminyak Reopens with a new look and feel

BALI, Indonesia, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dubbed as Bali's thriving entertainment, dining and fashion district, Four Points by Sheraton Bali Seminyak re-opens its doors to guests on 28 October 2022 with a refreshed look and feel that meets the needs of today's smart independent and next generation traveler. Amy Lingga, General Manager of Four Points by Sheraton Bali, Seminyak says: "We are excited to return to the neighborhood after a long hiatus! With inspiring spaces and experiences combined with the islands rich cultural heritage and offerings, the hotel is perfectly suited for both leisure and business travelers looking for a space to relax, unwind while staying connected."



Four Points by Sheraton Bali Seminyak reopens with new looks and feels

Unveiling 121 rejuvenated guest rooms and suites with brand new wooden-look floor design, reflecting tropical island-inspired patterns that blends seamlessly with Indonesia's Batik craft adorning the backdrop of the room. The stylish deluxe room and suites comes with a balcony or terrace, delivering views of the pool as well as the garden. Ranging from size 37 to 80sqm all rooms are equipped with a bathtub, separate walk-in shower, 42-inch flat-screen TV, comfortable workspace, and high-speed internet access to keep guests connected.

Serving up a brand-new experience, Executive Chef; Rio Hadipuryanto will take guests on a culinary journey through his creations. Devali Restaurant offers a wide range of Western, Asian Fusion Cuisine as well as healthy food options while Above Rooftop Lounge & Bar, is where guests can also sample a refreshing beer from the international Best Brews™ collection with expansive views of Bali from its open-air deck. Splash Bar will also offer a wide range of light bites and cocktails accompanied by upbeat tunes throughout the day, with a state-of-the-art sound system to enhance guests' experience.

Offering dedicated event spaces that can cater to up to 100 guests, Above Rooftop Lounge & Bar and the newly revamped outdoor garden, is set perfectly within lush landscaping with waterfall-fed Koi pond; provide both choice and flexible options for small-scale business meetings, social events, or yoga. The hotel also features a 24-hours fitness center, and Aswangga Wellness Spa, which offers revitalizing body treatments by professional therapists. Guests will also have the privilege of a shuttle service from the resort to shopping centers, Beach Clubs and the vibrant nightlife in Seminyak.

For images please visit here.

Contact:

Vika Widya Sari

Digital Marketing Manager

+6281239031553