Four Points by Sheraton Expands In Malaysia With The Opening Of Four Points By Sheraton Desaru

HONG KONG, Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Four Points by Sheraton, part of Marriott Bonvoy's extraordinary portfolio of 30 hotel brands, announced today the opening of the Four Points by Sheraton Desaru. Located in the heart of Desaru town, the 311-room hotel offers a tranquil retreat to travelers visiting Desaru for business or leisure, and is sure to cater to the needs of the modern traveler with its approachable design.

"We are delighted to introduce Four Points by Sheraton to one of the most popular resort destinations in Malaysia with the opening of Four Points by Sheraton Desaru," said Rivero Delgado, Marriott International's Area Vice President for Singapore, Malaysia, and The Maldives. "The opening of Four Points by Sheraton Desaru marks Marriott International's 33rd property in Malaysia and further complements our commitment to growth in the region, bringing a diversified portfolio for different types of travelers to this popular leisure destination."

Located approximately 50-minutes' away from The Senai International Airport, Johor Bahru by car, the hotel is easily accessible from other regional and international destinations. Travelers visiting Four Points by Sheraton Desaru can explore some of the major local attractions in the city, including the unspoiled Desaru Beach which is just a short drive away, one of the world largest water parks - Desaru Coast Adventure Water Park, and the world-class golf club, The ELS Golf Club, all within 10 minutes' drive.

Reflecting the brand's promise to provide for today's independent travelers and inspired by Malaysia's heritage and culture, the hotel's interior design aims to create connection to the destination. The warmth of the design elements exudes through the hotel lobby with traditional rattan fan inspired chandelier, craft motifs on wall art frames and other customary art that decorates almost all guest touchpoints. Four Points by Sheraton Desaru features 311 well-appointed and spacious rooms, designed with the Four Points ethos in mind – modern and practical. All guestrooms offer the brand's defining touches including complimentary high-speed Wi-Fi, productive and ergonomic workspace, private balconies and the brand's signature Four Points by Sheraton Comfort Bed that promises a good night's sleep. The Family Room extends family-friendly features with a play tent and personalized kid's welcome amenities.

Four Points by Sheraton Desaru features the brand's new signature dining concept, 'The Mesh', an all-day dining space that enable guests to dine, work and socialize. The Mesh Restaurant at Four Points by Sheraton Desaru offers guests an innovative culinary experience that features Malaysian flavors fused with classic and modern international favorites. The restaurant also includes a lounge and bar area where guests can be productive with an artisan coffee or unwind with a coffee-based cocktail. For beer lovers, Four Points by Sheraton Desaru offers Best Brews™ which is part of Four Points' signature craft beer program that offers local craft beer on tap.

Other facilities include an outdoor swimming pool, a state-of-the-art fitness centre and a children's playground. With 12,000 square meter of flexible indoor meeting space, Four Points by Sheraton Desaru is an ideal venue for meetings and social gatherings. The pillar-less Wave Grand Ballroom can accommodate up to 400 guests, while the Breeze Junior Ballroom with an abundance of natural daylight can comfortably seat up to 300 guests. For more intimate events, the poolside venue can host up to 150 guests, ideal for picture-perfect weddings.

"We are very excited to welcome guests to Four Points by Sheraton Desaru for the first time. We look forward to creating experiences that showcase the destination's rich culture heritage while providing travelers with everything they need to rest, relax and stay connected." said Maverick Loh, General Manager of Four Points by Sheraton Desaru.

