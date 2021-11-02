Four Points by Sheraton Surabaya, Pakuwon Indah, Celebrates Classic Indo-colonial Cuisine with Reunion Rijsttafel

Guests at Four Points by Sheraton Surabaya, Pakuwon Indah, can now experience the iconic family-style rijsttafel at the hotel's Djaman Doeloe Resto & Bar.

SURABAYA, Indonesia, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Djaman Doeloe Resto & Bar today unveils an exceptional culinary experience for diners and guests at Four Points by Sheraton Surabaya, Pakuwon Indah. Launching this week, the restaurant announces "Reunion Rijsttafel," the first rijsttafel family-style lunch menu in Surabaya inspired by the age-old colonial dining extravagance.



Indonesian Reunion Rijsttafel Package at Djaman Doeloe Resto and Bar

Rijsttafel, or "rice table", is one of the remaining legacies of four-century colonial Dutch in Indonesia. It refers to a grand meal consisting of an array of traditional Indonesian dishes from across the archipelago. The extravagant feast is often accompanied by traditional art performances and used to be a much-loved social routine that brought together groups of friends, family, and colleagues during the colonial era.

Sensing nostalgia through authentic Indonesian dishes

With "Reunion Rijsttafel" at Djaman Doeloe Resto & Bar, Four Points by Sheraton Surabaya, Pakuwon Indah seeks to bring this prized culinary heritage. The feast brings diners a variety of Indonesian best home-cooking dishes such as Lumpia Semarang, Iga Sapi Sambal Matah, Mie Godok Jogja, Gurame Bumbu Cobek, Sate Ayam Madura, and Garang Asem Ayam Kampung, served with a smattering of sambals and selections of aromatic rice.

Traditional dances will open the rijsttafel dining experience in the restaurant, with waiters dressed in traditional Kebaya Jawa and Lurik, while delivering dishes in bakul or a traditional handwoven basket used to carry food. This rijsttafel lunch is complemented by the classic contemporary ambiance at the Djaman Doeloe Resto & Bar, designed to bring back fond memory from the old times of Surabaya.

"Reunion Rijsttafel represents the very heart of what we do at Djaman Doeloe Resto & Bar. True to our namesake, which means "Old Time", we seek to recreate authentic culinary experiences from the past through renowned Indonesian dishes and specialties," said Alamsyah Jo, Complex General Manager of The Westin Surabaya and Four Points by Sheraton Surabaya, Pakuwon Indah. "At Djaman Doeloe Resto & Bar, guests can explore a variety of rich spices, herbs, colors, and flavors that make Indonesian cuisines even more special."

The grand rijsttafel lunch, consisting of 4 rich courses and a welcome drink, is available in two categories, which are Reunion Risjttafel for 4-persons package and 6-persons package, both offered at IDR170.000/pax.

Guests interested in experiencing the charming Indocolonial tradition can make a reservation at (031) 99150000 / 0813-3190-0752 (Whatsapp) or Instagram @fourpointssurabayapakuwon. Reunion Rijsttafel is available every day from noon to 10 pm, with a full menu available here .

About Djaman Doeloe Resto and Bar

Located at M3 Floor at Four Points by Sheraton Surabaya, Pakuwon Indah, Djaman Doeloe Resto and Bar offers an Indonesian-style ambiance to serve guests the experience of eating Indonesian best cuisines "di jaman dulu." A variety of Indonesian traditional ornaments can be found in the venue, such as gerobak, alu, and wayang ornaments. All servers and associates wear traditional Indonesian uniforms, including kebaya and lurik. During breakfast, servers hit 'kentongan' and shout special menus of the day. Opens daily at 6am - 10pm, for more information or reservation, please contact (031) 99150000 / 0813-3190-0752 (Whatsapp) or hit our Instagram at @fourpointssurabayapakuwon.

