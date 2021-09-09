FourKites and Zebra Technologies Expand Relationship, Bringing End-to-End Visibility to North American and European Customers

CHICAGO, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FourKites®, the world’s leading real-time supply chain visibility platform , today announced that Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: ZBRA), an innovator at the front line of business with solutions and partners that deliver a performance edge, will be reselling FourKites’ Dynamic Yard and real-time visibility platform as part of its suite of asset visibility solutions. Used by some of the largest logistics operators in the world, Zebra’s MotionWorks Yard solution will now combine Dynamic Yard with Zebra locationing hardware and professional services. MotionWorks Yard will continue to be sold directly by Zebra and through select PartnerConnect channel partners in North America and Europe.



Together, FourKites and Zebra are modernizing the digital supply chain and helping to eliminate information silos to provide companies with end-to-end visibility of their freight — from the warehouse to the yard and across all transportation modes. Further expanding the companies’ joint solutions, the two teams will collaborate to increase the in-yard and over-the-road capabilities of their customers.

“Businesses want real-time visibility into their goods and assets throughout the journey — from the manufacturing facility to the final destination,” said Drew Ehlers, Global Futurist and Venture Innovator, Office of the CTO, Zebra Technologies. “Our relationship with FourKites adds a critical layer of visibility that helps companies improve asset visibility, streamline the shipping process and unlock new levels of performance and customer service.”

As an investor in and user of FourKites’ real-time visibility and Dynamic ETA® for Air solutions, Zebra has reduced turn times on urgent product requests for fulfilling critical customer orders, while also eliminating nearly 75 percent of shipment tracking email inquiries to its global logistics team. By extending its relationship with FourKites, Zebra will continue to help businesses modernize warehouses and create supply chains that are completely transparent, connected and fully optimized.

“FourKites’ relationship with Zebra has grown over the years, as we work together on a joint mission to create a fully transparent supply chain and reduce time to delivery for customers,” said Mathew Elenjickal, founder and CEO of FourKites. “By combining Zebra’s expertise in delivering warehouse visibility with FourKites visibility outside of those four walls, we can provide better end-to-end predictability and forecasting of assets for our shared customers — all while dynamically accounting for the on-the-ground realities across the supply chain.”

About FourKites

FourKites® is a leading global supply chain visibility platform, extending visibility beyond transportation into yards, warehouses, stores and beyond. Tracking more than 2 million shipments daily across road, rail, ocean, air, parcel and courier, and reaching 176 countries, FourKites combines real-time data and powerful machine learning to help companies digitize their end-to-end supply chains. More than 620 of the world’s most recognized brands — including 9 of the top-10 CPG and 18 of the top-20 food and beverage companies — trust FourKites to transform their business and create more agile, efficient and sustainable supply chains. To learn more, visit https://www.fourkites.com/ .

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare, public sector and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, Zebra delivers industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions to enable every asset and worker to be visible, connected and fully optimized. The company’s market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care. In 2020, Zebra made Forbes Global 2000 list for the second consecutive year and was listed among Fast Company’s Best Companies for Innovators. For more information, visit www.zebra.com or sign up for news alerts . Participate in Zebra’s Your Edge blog, follow the company on LinkedIn , Twitter and Facebook , and check out our Story Hub: Zebra Perspectives .

