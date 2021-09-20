FourKites Names 60+ Customers as Innovation Partners to Accelerate Supply Chain Innovation and Increase Business Value

CHICAGO, Sept. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FourKites ® , the world’s leading real-time supply chain visibility platform , today welcomed more than 60 customers into its formal Innovation Partner program , designed to accelerate customer-driven innovation and shape the future of digital supply chains. The first formal cohort of Innovation Partners includes Henkel, AB InBev, Cardinal Health, Ecolab, Kimberly-Clark, Meijer, Smithfield, Canadian Forest Products and Andersen Corporation, among others.



FourKites’ leading community of global shippers, brokers and 3PLs have long been active contributors and co-innovators in FourKites’ solutions and product roadmap. The establishment of the Innovation Partner Program recognizes the community’s premier contributors, highlights their innovations and puts more resources behind the co-innovation process. The first Innovation Partner cohort of over 60 companies all have the distinction of having submitted ideas to the company that have since been built out and are now officially part of the FourKites platform.

“We are proud to be recognized as an Innovation Partner with FourKites, the industry’s leader in predictive supply chain visibility,” said Valeria Ochoa, Transportation Management Analyst at Kimberly-Clark. “By collaborating together in the FourKites Community, Kimberly-Clark and FourKites delivered a brand new feature to the FourKites product portfolio. We are proud to partner with FourKites to develop forward-thinking solutions that drive agility and efficiency in the supply chain, and we look forward to ongoing collaboration with their team.”

FourKites has a long history of working with its customers to drive innovation and provide solutions for their most pressing pain points. To date, more than 100 capabilities in FourKites’ platform are the result of co-innovation with customers, including multimodal order visibility , developed in close partnership with Meijer; courier tracking , which was co-innovated with Cardinal Health; and customized real-time notifications, which were developed together with AB InBev in Europe. The FourKites community has been instrumental in developing technological breakthroughs that alleviate a host of supply chain challenges, including tracking quality, customization and configuration, and dwell time monitoring.

“Collaborating closely with customers has been part of FourKites’ DNA from the start. That co-innovation is the primary reason why we have been able to lead the market for real-time visibility and supply chain innovation,” said Priya Rajagopalan, Chief Product Officer at FourKites. “The Innovation Partner program helps to ensure that this community continues to work together to pave the way for the next generation of supply chain solutions.”

Watch this video to learn more about the Innovation Partner Program, or contact community@fourkites.com .

About FourKites

FourKites® is a leading global supply chain visibility platform, extending visibility beyond transportation into yards, warehouses, stores and beyond. Tracking more than 2 million shipments daily across road, rail, ocean, air, parcel and courier, and reaching 176 countries, FourKites combines real-time data and powerful machine learning to help companies digitize their end-to-end supply chains. More than 620 of the world’s most recognized brands — including 9 of the top-10 CPG and 18 of the top-20 food and beverage companies — trust FourKites to transform their business and create more agile, efficient and sustainable supply chains. To learn more, visit https://www.fourkites.com/ .

Media Contact:

Marianna Vyridi

Big Valley Marketing for FourKites

(650) 468-3263

mvyridi@bigvalley.co

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4ead5126-74c9-4136-959e-03313e0a1744