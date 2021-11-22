For the Fourth Straight Year, FourKites Recognized for Market-leading Innovation and Disruption in FreightTech 25

CHICAGO, Nov. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FourKites ®, the world’s leading real-time supply chain visibility platform , today announced that it has been named one of the top-5 companies in FreightWaves’ FreightTech 25 , which honors innovation and disruption within the freight industry. FourKites has been recognized as a FreightTech 25 innovator for four consecutive years, and has risen in the rankings with each subsequent award.



FourKites has set the bar for innovation since creating the real-time transportation visibility market with its breakthrough platform in 2014. The company’s leading community of global shippers, brokers and 3PLs have been active contributors and co-innovators in FourKites’ solutions and product roadmap from the onset. More than 100 capabilities in FourKites’ platform are the result of co-innovation with customers, including courier tracking , which was co-innovated with Cardinal Health; customized real-time notifications, which were developed together with AB InBev in Europe; and its new Order Intelligence Hub (OIH), a new single-pane-of-glass view of the entire lifecycle of every order. The OIH platform was developed in close collaboration with major consumer packaged goods (CPG) customers and driven by insights from some of the largest companies in the Consumer Brand Association, which champions more than 1,700 leading CPG brands.

"I'm honored that FreightWaves continues to recognize our team’s work in solving some of the most complex issues facing today's supply chains," said Mathew Elenjickal, FourKites founder and chief executive officer. “This all goes back to the power of the FourKites Community. We have an incredibly engaged customer base, the largest network of supply chain data and the most experienced team in the industry. Those elements have combined to create market-leading technology that continues to deliver more value for our customers."

FourKites continues to invest in new programs to accelerate customer-driven innovation. The FourKites IdeaExchange , launched two years ago, enables customers to propose new features and product enhancements, ensuring that FourKites’ product roadmap continues to deliver increasing value to customers. More recently, FourKites welcomed more than 60 customers into its formal Innovation Partner program , designed to accelerate customer-driven innovation and shape the future of digital supply chains. The first formal cohort of Innovation Partners includes Henkel, AB InBev, Cardinal Health, Ecolab, Kimberly-Clark, Smithfield, Canadian Forest Products and Andersen Corporation, among others.

“By collaborating together in the FourKites Community, Kimberly-Clark and FourKites delivered a brand new feature to the FourKites product portfolio,” said Valeria Ochoa, Transportation Management Analyst at Kimberly-Clark. “We are proud to partner with FourKites to develop forward-thinking solutions that drive agility and efficiency in the supply chain, and we look forward to ongoing collaboration with their team.”

The FreightTech 25 recognition adds to FourKites' growing list of accolades, having recently been named a Leader in the 2021 Gartner ® Magic Quadrant™ for Real-Time Transportation Visibility Platforms , for its ability to execute and positioned furthest for Completeness of Vision. This recognition acknowledges FourKites’ strong presence with the largest enterprise customers across many vertical industries, and a history of industry-first innovation and community-building.

