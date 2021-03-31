Fractional Shares Trading is Now Available in SoFi Hong Kong APP

Get Ready to Buy Shares in Various Leading US Companies Starting at Just US$10

HONG KONG, March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SoFi Hong Kong, a zero-commission securities trading APP in Hong Kong, today announced the grand launch of its Fractional Shares trading service with a low entry fee of just US$10 (equivalent to HK$78) per security.

The stock collections featured 40 of the hottest US stocks and they are now available for Fractional Shares trading in the city. Some of the big names are (GOOG), Amazon (AMZN), Facebook (FB), Tesla (TSLA) and Netflix (NFLX).

"Invest. Simple.": Combining Commission-free Trading and Fractional Shares Trading

The newly launched Fractional Shares trading further adheres to SoFi Hong Kong's "Invest. Simple." mission. It reduces the barriers to investing by allowing members to buy a fraction of each share instead of a whole share so they could purchase whatever they desire. This empowers them to build a balanced portfolio regardless of share price. Similar to SoFi Hong Kong's whole share trading and margin trading services, it offers $0 commissions, $0 platform fees and $0 custodian fees.

Fractional orders are available for cash account for SoFi Hong Kong members. The collections currently contain 40 stock symbols with a plan to expand the selection later.

Investing is now more affordable and accessible; this will change the whole dynamics in Hong Kong

"Now members can own a little of something great. Investing in leading US companies were expensive in the old days but not anymore. They say to 'buy what you know', but even one share of some of the most popular stocks costs our member US$3,000. Now they can buy a fraction of it with just US$10," said Mr. Mathias Helleu, SVP, International of SoFi Hong Kong.

"Furthermore, millennials make up the largest segment of our members. We are tackling the pain point for young investors facing difficulties in achieving portfolio diversification. We help them mitigate risk by purchasing a broader range of investments. Members can control precisely how much money they want to spend on a stock and build their portfolio without needing to alter or limit their investment strategy because of capital constraints. We are making investing more affordable and accessible for the members and this will change the whole dynamics in Hong Kong."

Fractional Shares as a welcome offer

To celebrate the launch of its Fractional Shares trading service, SoFi Hong Kong will launch a welcome offer to all new members. They can get a free US$10 fractional share of each of these five securities, Alphabet (GOOG), Amazon (AMZN), Facebook (FB), Tesla (TSLA) and Netflix (NFLX), worth US$50 in total. The offer is available for a limited time only, so act now.

Fractional Shares website: https://www.sofi.hk/fractional-shares/

About SoFi Hong Kong

SoFi Hong Kong, an SFC-licensed corporation, is a zero-commission securities trading app in Hong Kong. The platform charges $0 commissions, $0 platform fees and $0 custodian fees trading. Headquartered in San Francisco, SoFi is one of the largest and fastest-growing financial technology companies in the United States, with more than 1.8 million members worldwide.