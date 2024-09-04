Francis Injury: Car & Truck Accident Lawyers Unveils New Brand Name

—

The esteemed personal injury law firm, formerly known as Francis Firm Injury Attorneys, is proud to announce its rebranding as Francis Injury: Car & Truck Accident Lawyers. This strategic move reflects the firm’s unwavering commitment to providing specialized legal services and highlights its expertise in handling car and truck accident cases.

Specialized Legal Services and Expertise

The rebranding of Francis Injury: Car & Truck Accident Lawyers was motivated by the firm’s desire to offer clients a clearer understanding of its focus areas and legal services. By emphasizing its specialization in car and truck accident cases, the firm ensures that clients receive expert representation in these intricate areas of personal injury law. This change underscores the firm’s dedication to delivering top-tier legal services that are meticulously tailored to the unique needs of accident victims.

Michael Francis, the firm’s founding attorney, is Board Certified in Personal Injury Trial Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization—a distinction held by only 2% of all personal injury lawyers in Texas. This certification underscores Michael’s expertise, skill, and commitment to achieving the best possible outcomes for his clients. Under his leadership, Francis Injury: Car & Truck Accident Lawyers has secured numerous high-profile victories and substantial settlements, consistently demonstrating a commitment to justice and client advocacy.

