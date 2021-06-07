Fraxtor raises more than S$17 million for real estate projects in the first half of 2021 from its community of real estate co-investors

A private equity development project listed on Fraxtor's platform was fully subscribed within 90 minutes

Fraxtor's digital platform, powered by blockchain technology and brick-and-mortar real estate expertise, provides Accredited Investors (AI) assurance with quality real estate investments.

SINGAPORE, June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fraxtor Private Limited (" Fraxtor "), an online real estate co-investment platform successfully raised more than $17 million in the last 6 months. Against the backdrop of economic uncertainty as many countries see resurgent covid infection waves, Fraxtor's latest project was oversubscribed in 90 minutes after its listing on the platform.

In this latest fund raising event, Accredited Investors subscribed to Frax online from the comfort and safety of their own homes. Frax are digitised tokens representing shares that investors own by investing. The funds raised are intended for a property development located in the Goldhill Estate.

Traditional fundraising for private equity projects typically span between one to three months, depending on the project. After launching the project for subscription on 31st May 2021, the project was oversubscribed within 90 minutes. Reflecting on the overwhelming response, Mr Oliver Siah, Co-founder and CEO of Fraxtor shared, "A myriad of factors affect fundraising; it can be project specific like its complexity or risk-return profile, the profile of fund managers, macroeconomic factors or even socio-environmental factors. In this instance, the online platform provided a safe and convenient avenue for investors, who are mostly at home, to invest in private-equity real estate projects."

As Singapore leapfrogged into a phase of digital transformation, Fraxtor is amongst the handful of local companies pushing the envelope to change the way people invest. When the company launched its first project in early 2019, the response was lukewarm. An online platform was unconventional. Fast forward to 2021, as the world reels from pandemic lockdowns, an online platform bridging fund raisers and investors has gained wider acceptance.

"I believe technology is a force that augments business needs and people's lives. We may have crossed the chasm with investing through digital platforms. Signing stacks of papers to invest is so yester-year." said Marcelo Garcia Casil, CTO of Fraxtor.

About Fraxtor

Fraxtor is an online platform that promotes financial inclusion by enabling investors' easy access to investments on a digital platform and lowering capital outlay for private equity projects. Private equity funds and developers can similarly leverage Fraxtor's digital platform as a channel to raise funds from a pool of investors in an efficient and cost effective manner. In the past year, Fraxtor had partnered established private equity funds to provide investor access to projects of varying profiles including; food factory development in Singapore, purpose-built student housing in the UK, long term care homes in Canada and Australian bonds. Projects listed on the Fraxtor Platform are currently limited to Accredited Investors.

Website: https://www.fraxtor.com

Pitch Video: https://youtu.be/O3gWIeAJ6dI

