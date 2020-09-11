Fred Kao Named Vice President of Global Sales for Amlan International GlobeNewswire September 10, 2020

CHICAGO, Sept. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amlan International, a global leader in developing innovative solutions that improve livestock intestinal health and productivity, is proud to name Fred H. Kao for the new role of Vice President of Global Sales.

The creation of this position further supports the company’s investment in the gut health product line for the global market. Driven by increasing consumer demand for protein produced without antibiotics, Amlan International is excited to move confidently forward to provide animal health solutions for their customers.

Kao brings to the company 20 years of expertise in building strong relationships with key integrators in the animal protein business. Kao has worked in Europe, Middle East, African and Asia Pacific regions since 2004. He most recently managed the Asia Pacific business unit for Cobb-Vantress Inc.

In the span of just two years, Kao oversaw changes in the Cobb-Vantress business operations in China that led to significant profitability for the company. He structured operations in the Philippines for long term growth and oversaw the development of Cobb’s New Zealand project.

“Fred H. Kao’s ability to create relationships with the sales team as well as key integrators will position Amlan International to achieve new heights in emerging markets,” says Flemming L. Mahs, President of Amlan International. “Fred is a generator of new ideas and an innovative new business developer. Amlan’s growing global sales team is essential to match the demand for our products worldwide. With his leadership, Amlan will be well-positioned to meet the demands of livestock producers for natural alternatives to antibiotic growth promoters and intestinal health.”

Prior to his work with Cobb-Vantress, Kao worked for more than 16 years for Aviagen Inc. where he managed a team of eight commercial and technical managers and more than doubled the responsible brand’s worldwide Parent Stock shares.

Kao is a 2000 graduate of the University of Arkansas. He is fluent in Mandarin and Cantonese and competent in two other languages (Japanese and Spanish), which is an important asset to connecting with a diverse and growing customer base.

Amlan International

Oil-Dri Corporation of America (NYSE: ODC), a Delaware corporation doing business as “Amlan International,” is a global leader in proven solutions that improve the intestinal health and productivity of livestock. Amlan has grown its product offering across the intestinal health and AGP-alternative market, driven largely by the research conducted at its laboratory campus in Vernon Hills, Illinois. Flemming L. Mahs is President of Amlan International, a subsidiary of Oil-Dri Corporation of America.

Amlan International sells animal health products outside of the United States. Product associated claims do not constitute medical claims and may differ based on government requirements. Product availability may vary by country.

