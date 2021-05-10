Free online anti-harassment training launched by The College of Law and International Bar Association to make cultural change in the #MeToo era

The training modules, developed in collaboration between The College of Law and The International Bar Association, especially target issues identified in the legal profession.

SYDNEY, May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Bar Association, The College of Law and The Legal Policy & Research Unit have collaborated to develop a set of e-learning modules designed to assist individuals and organisations make the changes recommended by the 2019 landmark report Us Too? Bullying and Sexual Harassment in the Legal Profession.

Since the #MeToo movement brought sexual harassment into the international spotlight in 2017, it has become clear that bullying and sexual harassment are endemic to many workforces worldwide. The legal profession is certainly not immune from these issues.

In 2018, a global survey found that bullying and harassment are rife in the legal sector. The survey found that one in two female respondents and one in three male respondents had been bullied in connection with their employment. One in three female respondents had been sexually harassed in a workplace context, as had one in 14 male respondents.

Free-for-all e-learning modules address bullying and harassment topics

The e-learning modules cover information, data and examples contained in the report. Learning is supported by quizzes, videos and animations. All modules will be free to access.

Topics focus on bullying, sexual harassment, the role of individuals in driving positive change, and considering the importance of workplace action.

Neville Carter, Chief Executive Officer of The College of Law, said:

"Bullying and sexual harassment have no place in any profession. We are committed to providing our sector with the support it needs to improve its culture and practices. The 2019 report emphasised that frequent, high quality training is needed to address inappropriate workplace behaviours, which is why The College of Law is making the modules we have developed in collaboration with the IBA free for all individuals and organisations."

The training modules contain more than a dozen videos. Among those to feature in the training are:

Julia Gillard AC , former Prime Minister of Australia

, Kate Jenkins , Australia's Sex Discrimination Commissioner

, Dame Laura Cox QC DBE , Retired Justice of the High Court of England and Wales

, Justin D'Agostino , Herbert Smith Freehills Hong Kong

, Laura King , Clifford Chance , London

, Deborah Enix-Ross , Chair, IBA Bar Issues Commission Policy Committee and of Debevoise & Plimpton, New York City

, Claudia Benavides Galvis , Baker McKenzie, Bogota

, Yosbel A Ibarra , Member, IBA Law Firm Management Committee Advisory Board and of Greenberg Traurig, Miami

, Rachel Eng , Eng & Co, Singapore

, Fiona McLeod SC , Co-Chair, IBA Diversity & Inclusion Council and of the Victorian Bar, Melbourne

, Hanim Hamzah , Co-Chair, IBA Law Firm Management Committee and of ZICO Law Network, Kuala Lumpur

, Iain Miller , Membership Officer, IBA Professional Ethics Committee and of Kingsley Napley, London

, Sharon P Masling, Morgan Lewis , Washington DC

