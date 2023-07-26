Free Radon Testing For Wisconsin Residents To Build Radon Awareness

Lifetime Radon Solutions, Inc. is offering free testing for the presence of radon for anyone in Wisconsin. The company is providing the service to build radon awareness. Prolonged exposure to increased levels of radon gas is the #1 contributing cause of lung cancer overall.

Lifetime Radon Solutions, Inc. and Brian Thompson proudly report that the company offers free radon testing for anyone in Wisconsin. LRS is providing the service to help build radon awareness. Lengthy exposure to significant levels of radon gas is the leading cause of lung cancer for non-smokers and the No. 2 cause of lung cancer overall. Radon-related lung cancer is responsible for more than 21,000 lung cancer fatalities each year in the United States alone. Testing is 100% free and easy. Radon is a silent killer. It is a colorless, odorless, tasteless, and invisible radioactive gas occurring naturally in the ground. It gets pulled into homes and schools at varying levels in every part of Wisconsin. It can pose a danger to those exposed to it.

Rn gas has a half-life of less than 3.8 days, over which time it releases radioactive particles. These particles are called radon daughters. They attach themselves to dust particles in the air, inhaled, and embedded deep in the respiratory system. Both radon gas and radon daughters increase radiation exposure and therefore increase the risk of lung cancer.

The Wisconsin Dept. of Health Services estimates that in some areas of Waukesha, Washington, and Dodge Counties, the number of houses with radon levels higher than the EPA guidelines on the ground floor may be as high as sixty percent. It may take years before the effects of radon begin to develop, but once they do, it is too late. Every house, old or new, should be tested for elevated levels of radon gas. Lifetime Radon experts assist with radon testing and mitigation in Wisconsin. The company offers affordable pricing, fast and high-quality installations, and free radon mitigation bids.

Additional details are available at https://www.lifetimeradon.com/

The testing process with the Milwaukee radon testing and mitigation experts at Lifetime Radon Solutions is as easy and unobtrusive as possible. The technicians set up their radon gas detector in the lowest level of the customer’s home and collect the results after 48 hours. Once the readings are analyzed, the home or business owner will receive an hour-by-hour email report of the findings. Radon gas in the premises can account for 55% or more of the background radiation a family is exposed to daily.

The next step depends on the results of the test. If the testing shows the property is exposed to dangerously high radon levels, Lifetime Radon will custom-design and install a radon mitigation system specific to the home. Once done, the technicians will do a second round of tests to ensure the radon gas is being pulled out of the building. Lifetime Radon will work with owners to find the right solution, including exhaust fan and sump pump installation, to get the building’s radon levels below the EPA’s threshold.

The Milwaukee radon mitigation team experts are the best-trained and most experienced radon removal experts in southeastern Wisconsin. The company is licensed with (NEPA) National Environmental Health Association and certified through the AARST National Radon Proficiency Program.

Lifetime Radon Solutions will work around the customers’ schedule, show up on time and be barely noticeable in the home or business. Because the technicians always clean up their worksite, there won’t be any sign of their presence.

As a Wisconsin Association of Home Inspectors member, Lifetime Radon Solutions is authorized to do radon testing for real estate transactions. The company uses the best radon testing equipment available, so customers can be sure the results are accurate.



About the Company:

Lifetime Radon Solutions, Inc. has the necessary certifications and licenses to provide testing for the presence of Radon gas. If the numbers exceed the recommended levels, a mitigation plan can be developed to lower or eliminate the risk factors. The professional team is ready to provide free tests and implement the necessary mitigation process.



Contact Info:

Name: Brian Thompson

Email: Send Email

Organization: Lifetime Radon Solutions, Inc.

Address: 824 Wells St., Delafield, WI 53018

Phone: (262) 955-5701

Website: https://www.lifetimeradon.com/



