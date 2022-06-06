FreedomPay Announces Further Expansion Globally with Network International

PHILADELPHIA, June 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Network International, the leading enabler of digital commerce across the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region, aims to transform its product proposition to the hospitality sector following its strategic engagements with next-gen fintech, FreedomPay.



According to a recent study, the tourism industry will contribute approximately AED 280.6 billion to the UAE’s GDP by 20281. As the largest merchant acquirer in the UAE, Network International aims to strengthen its role in supporting the hospitality industry by bringing global tech best practices to the forefront to create secure and seamless customer experiences.

This collaboration with FreedomPay will enable Network as FreedomPay’s preferred partner in the MEA region, to offer its hospitality merchants across the UAE and MEA region a fully integrated hospitality payments platform covering all operations including front desk reservation system, F&B, theme parks, spas, etc. The platform enables hotels and retail chains to recognise customers through their preferred method of payment with its unique omni-channel capabilities, ensuring frictionless transactions across all their properties.

“In today’s world, merchants are expected to provide a fully secured, omni-channel commerce experience that is personalized to each consumer,” said Chris Kronenthal, President at FreedomPay. “Global businesses continue to choose FreedomPay as their trusted commerce technology partner and we’re excited to bring our award-winning platform to the UAE and MEA region through Network International. The exciting partnership will open doors for thousands of merchants across hospitality, retail, and F&B, giving them access to FreedomPay’s global network of commerce connectivity.”

Network International’s partnership with the multi-patented, award-winning fintech FreedomPay, will forge superior merchant-consumer relationships with its single unified platform and portal, servicing broad market segments including hotels, restaurants and retail chains across the MEA region. Merchants can expect to achieve best-in-class payment data security, coverage for emerging payment technologies, operational efficiencies and expansion of loyalty and value-added services, while maintaining global or regional corporate brand goals across all their stores and properties.

Commenting on the MoU, Andrew Key, Group Managing Director - Acquiring at Network International said, “We are thrilled to be supporting the UAE’s most dominant sectors at a critical scale once again. As the hospitality sector rapidly adapts to the age of customer-centric digital solutions, we aim to prepare our merchants with next-gen payments capabilities that will enable more rewarding experiences for guests while driving operational efficiencies for the merchants. The opportunities in the region’s tourism sector need to be supported with omni-channel payments to ensure customers have a seamless purchasing experience.”

Andrew added, “This exciting collaboration with FreedomPay will complement our objective to always offer best-in-breed payments solutions to unify industry operations and enable merchants to provide their customers with the best payments experience possible.”

About Network International

Network International comprises a group of companies and is the leading enabler of digital commerce across the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region, providing a full suite of technology-enabled payments solutions to merchants and financial institutions of all types and sizes, including acquiring and processing services and a comprehensive ever-evolving range of value-added services.

Network International Holdings Plc (LSE: NETW) is the holding company for Network International and the group companies, including the DPO Group.

Network International:

Tricia Kaul

ASDA’A BCW,

Dubai, UAE,

Tel: +971 4 450 7600

Email: tricia.kaul@bm.com

About FreedomPay

FreedomPay’s Next Level Commerce™ platform transforms existing payment systems and processes from legacy to leading edge. As the premier choice for many of the largest companies across the globe in retail, hospitality, lodging, gaming, sports and entertainment, foodservice, education, healthcare and financial services, FreedomPay's technology has been purposely built to deliver rock solid performance in the highly complex environment of global commerce. The company maintains a world-class security environment and was first to earn the coveted validation by the PCI Security Standards Council against Point-to-Point Encryption (P2PE/EMV) standard in North America. FreedomPay's robust solutions across payments, security, identity, and data analytics are available in-store, online and on-mobile and are supported by rapid API adoption. The award winning FreedomPay Commerce Platform operates on a single, unified technology stack across multiple continents allowing enterprises to deliver an innovative Next Level experience on a global scale. www.freedompay.com

FreedomPay:

Michael Korjen

Hill + Knowlton Strategies

+971 4 553 9543

Michael.Korjen@hkstrategies.com

1 https://www.statista.com/topics/4643/tourism-industry-of-the-uae/#dossierKeyfigures



