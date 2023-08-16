FreelancerNearMe Announces New Website Launch

FreelancerNearMe.com is a new cutting-edge platform, built to connect freelancers, freelancing agencies, and potential clients in a novel and efficient way.

—

FreelancerNearMe are thrilled to announce the official launch of FreelancerNearMe.com, an innovative platform set to revolutionize the gig economy landscape. FreelancerNearMe.com is not only a home for individual freelancers but is also opening its doors to freelancing agencies. This inclusive move further diversifies a new community, fostering a robust and comprehensive professional ecosystem.

FreelancerNearMe.com is a cutting-edge platform, built to connect freelancers, freelancing agencies, and potential clients in a novel and efficient way. It allows users to create detailed profiles showcasing their unique skills, link their social profiles, and connect to various freelancing websites they are associated with. Freelancing agencies can also promote their curated talents, making it easier for potential clients to find a one-stop solution for their diverse project needs.

Don Bradford, Founder of FreelancerNearMe.com, shared his vision, stating, "Our mission with FreelancerNearMe.com is to create a dynamic marketplace, not only for individual freelancers but also for freelancing agencies. We are driven by the idea of making the promotion of skills and sourcing of projects seamless and efficient."

One of the standout features of FreelancerNearMe.com is the ability for freelancers and agencies alike to geographically tag their location, enhancing visibility to nearby clients and promoting the growth of local economies. The platform also enables linking to various social media platforms and other freelancing websites, thereby amplifying transparency and enabling clients to make informed decisions.

Further enriching the platform's usability, FreelancerNearMe.com has now introduced the feature for freelancers to link directly to their gigs, online courses, products, books, or templates if they have one to sell or market. This addition ensures that freelancers can have a single, comprehensive platform to showcase not only their services but also any associated products or learning resources they offer.

FreelancerNearMe.com welcomes all freelancers, freelancing agencies, and potential clients to explore the unique opportunities their platform provides. As they refine and expand their offerings, they are dedicated to cultivating a community that flourishes through talent, trust, and collaboration.

For more information, please visit www.freelancernearme.com

Contact Info:

Name: Don Bradford

Email: Send Email

Organization: Near Me Online Services

Address: 2 Studio Drive, Eastgardens, NSW 2036, Australia

Website: https://www.nearmeonlineservices.com/



Release ID: 89104729

If you encounter any issues, discrepancies, or concerns regarding the content provided in this press release that require attention or if there is a need for a press release takedown, we kindly request that you notify us without delay at error@releasecontact.com. Our responsive team will be available round-the-clock to address your concerns within 8 hours and take necessary actions to rectify any identified issues or guide you through the removal process. Ensuring accurate and reliable information is fundamental to our mission.