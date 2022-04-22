Freepoint Commodities Announces Janet Kong as Head of Freepoint Asia

STAMFORD, Conn., April 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Freepoint Commodities ("Freepoint") announced today that Janet Kong (孔庆影) has been named as Head of Freepoint Asia. Ms. Kong's employment with Freepoint will commence in mid-July.

Ms. Kong has more than a decade of senior management experience in global energy markets. She joins Freepoint from BP, where she most recently managed their largest oil business. Previously, Ms. Kong worked as a Managing Director at both China International Capital Corporation and Goldman Sachs Asia. Ms. Kong also brings a wealth of international banking experience, having worked at The World Bank, The International Monetary Fund, and the Hong Kong Monetary Authority.

While at BP, Ms. Kong was CEO of Integrated Supply and Trading, first in Singapore and later in Chicago. In those capacities, she oversaw BP's supply and trading businesses in the Asia Pacific region, the Middle East and the Americas. During her tenure at BP, Ms. Kong had responsibility for BP's global crude, global fuel oil and global environmental products businesses. She also set the direction for BP's strategies covering trading market conditions and commodities, shipping, and data and digital technologies.

"Janet is the right leader at the right time for Freepoint's Asia businesses," said David Messer, CEO of Freepoint. "Janet's long experience in managing supply and trading businesses will help Freepoint further strengthen its presence in the APAC region. Given her background in economic and commodity research, together with her first-hand market knowledge and deep customer relationships, I am confident Janet will build on the momentum we have generated over the past seven years in expanding our Asian operations. Furthermore, her understanding of carbon-reduction products and markets will help Freepoint globally as we transition to more environmentally-friendly energy solutions."

Ms. Kong received a Bachelor of Science degree in System Engineering and Management from the University of Science and Technology of China. She was awarded a Master's and a Ph.D. in Economics from Georgetown University.

About Freepoint Commodities

Founded in 2011, Freepoint is based in Stamford, CT with over 500 employees worldwide. Freepoint is a global commodities merchant providing customers with physical supply and logistics chain management and services, together with eco-friendly products and solutions. For more information visit www.freepoint.com

Media Contact: Paige Thornton, RF|Binder, paige.thornton@rfbinder.com