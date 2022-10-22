FreeYond disrupts the Latin American smartphone market with the F9 and M5

New smartphone models: the most cost-effective at their respective price points

With the launch of the FreeYond F9, and the upcoming release of the FreeYond M5, FreeYond is entering the Latin American market as a challenger to the status quo. FreeYond brings the most cost-effective smartphone models yet to Latin America’s market with specs that match or surpass similar higher-priced offerings from other brands.



FreeYond F9-Trendy, capable cost effective

Recently launched in October, the FreeYond F9 brings next-level value to the ~$100 price point, in a stylish package. The phone features a real dual camera, and the integrated design between the lens module and body achieves a striking visual unity often only seen in flagship smartphone models. The phone’s specifications include:

Dual camera (13MP main camera + 2MP macro camera)

Up to 128GB memory

800M front camera (rare for smartphones at this price point)

5000mAh battery

Large 6.52-inch screen

3.5mm headphone jack





Image: The FreeYond F9

FreeYond M5-Innovation and beauty at your fingertips

Set to launch in November, the FreeYond M5 brings next-level value to the ~$150 price point, in a phone that unites innovation, beauty and toughness. The model boasts high memory capacity, and real AI triple camera, while its treated fiberglass brings the best in durability, and smoothness, while giving off a stunning soft, yet sharp reflection under any light . The phone’s specifications include:

128GB/256GB storage, and 6GB/8GB of RAM

AI triple camera (50M main camera + 8M ultra-wide angle +2M macro)

500mAh battery with 18W fast charging

Large 6.52-inch screen

Both smartphones bring next-level value, with competitive specifications and quality design compared to the competition at the same respective price points.



Latin America is the fourth-largest mobile market in the world. Dominated by such big players as Samsung, MOTO and Xiaomi, FreeYond hopes to establish itself in the region as the leader in cost-effective performance. The startup has expanded its products to Mexico, Colombia, Chile and Peru on top e-commerce platforms Mercado Libre, and Linio, and has also launched globally on AliExpress, Shopee, and Jumia.



“We’ve entered the next stage of smart technology, where we’re incorporating Technology 4.0 into smart phones and smart hardware. At this stage, having access to a high-quality smartphone should no longer be so cost-prohibitive,” said FreeYond CEO Dr. Lei Yu. “With the F9 and the upcoming release of the M5, we aim to bring Latin Americans greater value for their money, with two high-quality devices that punch above their weight at their respective price points.”



Yu continued, “These two models are just the beginning. We will continue bringing high-quality and cost-effective products to the Latin American marketplace, in our quest to become the region's favorite high-value mobile and smart hardware technology brand.”



In addition, Yu shared that FreeYond is currently recruiting global sales agencies to help grow its business.

"FreeYond's offline overseas sales system is currently under rapid construction. It will adopt a completely different cooperation method than with Huawei, Xiaomi, OPPO, VIVO and other internal systems to select overseas partners. Based on long term symbiosis and mutual prosperity with partners, our system has been internationally adopted by agents and distributors in overseas local consumer electronics sectors. Already gaining traction, many national agencies are already setting up distribution channels and after-sales support systems in certain regions."



About FreeYond

Starting from smartphones, FreeYond is aiming to redefine consumer electronics with Tech 4.0. Technology is at the heart of FreeYond, as it explores and seeks to expand the arena of intelligent hardware. With the goal of making smart technology available for everyone, FreeYond aims to become a global leader in influencing industry trends in the new technological age.



As part of its global market roadmap, FreeYond aims to first to gain a foothold in Latin America, and establish the region as its core market. From there the tech brand has its sights set on expanding and gradually developing its market in South Asia, Southeast Asia, and in Africa.



