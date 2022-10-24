French luxury top skin care brand GRACEDAME Launches Dendrobium Nobile Lotion Series

After repeated screening and testing of thousands of ingredients and hundreds of formulas, the research team finally selected three natural ingredients: Dendrobium Nobile Lotion+conotoxin peptide+inonotus obliquus, and developed an all-around skin anti-aging scheme of 1+1+1 = ∞, proposing the optimal solution of comprehensive delay against skin aging. The cooperation between GRACEDAME and Dr. Charareh finally delivered this research achievement to the world, that is GRACEDAME Dendrobium Nobile Lotion Series.

Swiss research team led by Dr. Charareh, first proposed the “1+1+1 = ∞” all-around skin anti-aging scheme was first proposed. The anti-aging matrix, namely, dermal hydration → muscle anti-aging → radiant skin, broke the anti-aging boundary and threw a “deep-water bomb” into the research field of skin anti-aging that has been stagnant in recent years.

GRACEDAME havs found that the stem extract from dendrobium nobile, which originates from tropical areas and grows on rocks, can promote the expression of aquaporin AQp3, the water channel in cells, thus promoting the water circulation of skin tissues and achieving effective hydration at the dermis level. Dendrobium Nobile Lotion is a compound formula based on dendrobium nobile extract, which can effectively solve the annoying trouble of “water shortage and weakening” of aging muscles.

Conotoxin peptide originates from Conus, an ancient deep-sea invertebrate. Conotoxin secreted by the poison glands on the inner wall of its venom tube/poison sac containing hundreds or even thousands of small molecular neurotoxins, which is called smear botulism. Because of its ability of combating wrinkles in muscle layer with “high permeability, strong wrinkle resistance, safety and free of side effects”, it has become one of the most popular and effective anti-aging ingredients in the skin care industry.

Inonotus obliquus, also known as chaga, is extracted from birch trees in the extremely cold northern forest of Canada. The growth cycle of a chaga is 10-17 years, which is extremely rare, so chaga is also called “forest diamond”. Scientists have applied it to skin care products, and found that it has remarkable antioxidant and repair effect. The ORAC value of antioxidant capacity is 117,000, which can effectively defeat free radicals, repair allergic muscles, reduce dullness and naturally whiten the skin.

All-round Protection and Resistance against Wrinkles and Aging, Making Reversal of Time a Reality

With three rare ingredients, Dendrobium Nobile Lotion Series is endowed with unparalleled skin care effect, and solves the problems of dry skin, wrinkles, dullness and the like from the source. Its “anti-wrinkle and tightening” effect is certified by CAIQTEST, an authoritative testing organization.

Dendrobium Nobile Lotion Series: Radiant, Elastic, Moisturizing and Revitalizing Eye Cream

It contains revolutionary anti-wrinkle ingredients to delay aging of the skin around the eyes. The liquid crystal emulsification technology is applied to generate a liquid crystal gel network, resulting in an effect similar to the intercellular lipid of human skin. It has excellent skin-friendly performance, improves skin permeability, and facilitates the active ingredients to permeate into deep skin more effectively and orderly. The liquid crystal layer has high water content, and the special multilayer structure can minimize the volatilization. The product realizes 3 times the moisturizing property of the conventional emulsification system, thus ensuring lasting moisturizing to the skin around the eyes, promoting the slow release and permeation of other active ingredients, so as to enhance the efficacy. Once applied, the dry and fine wrinkles will be alleviated immediately.

In addition, the cream contains bidens pilosa extract, which can reach the deepest layer of skin in 4 hours, and is more suitable for sensitive skin around the eyes. The extract can gently and efficiently delay the development of wrinkles in the skin around the eyes. With white flower essence, it is effective in combating dark circles. In 14 days, it will improve the microcirculation of the skin around the eyes, reducing protein saccharification, so as to tighten and brighten the eyes, lift upper eyelids and restore youthfulness and bright eyes.

Dendrobium Nobile Lotion Series: Moisturizing, Shaping and Activating Essence Cream

Different from the water-in-oil system of traditional facial cream, Dendrobium Nobile Lotion Series based on innovated and refined technology and upgrades the essence cream to a lighter oil-in-water system. The texture is mellow, dense, instantly light after application to the skin, silky and soft, without being greasy, thick or stuffy; after application the skin is instantly hydrated, becomes tender and smooth, which realizes long-term moisturization and quickly smooths dry and fine winkles.

The achillea millefolium extract contained in it can effectively promote the proliferation of epidermal keratinocytes, restore the thickness and elasticity of skin, keep the skin moisturized, lock nutrition, so as to make skin full, tender, tight and delicate. In addition, centella asiatica extract is specially added to effectively improve and repair skin protection shield, prevent skin from losing moisture and nutrition due to skin protection shield failure caused by aging, and thus maintain skin elasticity and tightness.

Dendrobium Nobile Lotion Series: AQP Free Essence Cream

Dendrobium Nobile Lotion Series renovates the texture of traditional essence cream to create a brand-new texture of “an essence cream producing the clear sense of water”. It retains the sense of lightness and clearness of water, and upgrades the essence to double the moisturizing power, so as to make the skin silky and soft, full of collagen, and keep the skin elastic and moist.

It contains Neosolue-Aqulio, the component based on penetration-promoting technology imported from Japan, which facilitates the performance of active ingredients in penetration and absorption; it is more skin-friendly and more effective in moisturization. With the addition of sodium hyaluronate, 1g of the product can lock water 1000 times of its own weight, which is more hydrating and moisturizing.

Dendrobium Nobile Lotion Series: Aurora Double Anti-Light Diamond Serum

Dendrobium Nobile Lotion Series serum creates a skin-friendly fusion system by simulating the cell environment, which makes the skin care effort more energetic and effective. It is rich in fullerenes, a diamond allotrope; its ability to quench free radicals is 1,000 times of VC’s. Its “high-activity circulation” effect is realized through its antioxidation ability, which makes it resistant against oxidation effectively and permanently; its antioxidation effect will not decay or disappear, which makes it ideal in achieving high-efficiency and long-term doubled antioxidation effect. In addition, it can restore the activity of damaged skin cells, help skin synthesize collagen, keep collagen and elastic fiber net smooth and tight, resulting in bright, tight and elastic appearance.

It is worth mentioning that Dendrobium Nobile Lotion Series serum also contains astaxanthin; its unique “polar (water)-nonpolar (oil)-polar (water)” structure complements the effect of fullerenes, helping to resist both water-based and oil-based free radicals, so as to obtain twice the result with half the effort in skin care.

GRACEDAME Dendrobium Nobile Lotion Series, the ultimate answer to the fight against aging, improving the skin beauty and health over the years, protecting the skin against harm from the elapse of time, and allow you to enjoy skin rejuvenation.

