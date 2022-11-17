FRESCA™ Mixed Gets Frisky With Andy Cohen in New Partnership

CHICAGO, Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the end of the year approaches, so does a flurry of social outings – from office parties to family get-togethers and more. That’s why FRESCA™ Mixed has kicked off its partnership with Emmy-winning host, producer and self-proclaimed FRESCA® superfan Andy Cohen for the brand’s new integrated campaign to feature the premium ready-to-drink cocktail line, which first hit shelves in September.



Inspired by Cohen’s longtime passion for FRESCA®, the partnership will highlight how FRESCA™ Mixed takes the classic, grapefruit citrus taste of FRESCA® and adds a frisky spirits twist to the ready-to-drink alcohol category. In his role as brand partner, Cohen will be fully integrated across FRESCA Mixed brand initiatives including new promotional videos, digital campaign, in-person events and more.

After receiving an incredible response from consumers over the past two months, FRESCA™ Mixed has connected on social media with fans of the brand to get their take on the new ready-to-drink cocktail. This week, FRESCA™ Mixed sought out the biggest FRESCA® fan, Cohen, through attention-grabbing tactics. Today, Fresca™ Mixed has officially brought him on board to act as the brand’s muse and to lead future initiatives. Cohen not only answered the brand’s call, but took it a step further by nominating himself to be the first VP of Frisky for FRESCA™ Mixed.

“It’s about time someone finally made my favorite cocktail in a ready-to-drink version! I’ve loved mixing FRESCA with spirits for years, so when I saw FRESCA Mixed hit shelves, I knew this was something I needed to be a part of,” said Cohen. “As FRESCA’s number one fan, it only made sense that I play a part in maintaining the brand’s spirit, so I’m thrilled to be on the FRESCA Mixed team to keep things fresh and frisky.”

The new FRESCA™ Mixed line provides the right amount of bubbles – and just enough bite – with two varieties, Vodka Spritz and Tequila Paloma:

Vodka Spritz is a delicious cocktail that mixes the light and classic citrus taste of FRESCA ® with real vodka distilled four times.

is a delicious cocktail that mixes the light and classic citrus taste of FRESCA with real vodka distilled four times. Tequila Paloma is a modern and sophisticated take on the classic Paloma, expertly blending real tequila blanco from Mexico with the classic taste of FRESCA® for a cocktail that is smooth and easy to enjoy.

FRESCA™ Mixed is enjoyed straight out of the convenient, 12oz can or poured over ice in a traditional cocktail glass.

“Since launching Fresca™ Mixed in September, this new, ready-to-drink cocktail has already become a fan favorite, and now we’ve partnered with none other than Andy Cohen to bring some extra fun to any social gathering,” said Duke Zandstra, vice president, brand marketing, Constellation Brands. “After watching Andy drink FRESCA® with tequila on his show for years, we’re thrilled to work with him to bring FRESCA™ Mixed to life like no one else can.”

Both flavors of FRESCA™ Mixed are 100 calories*, 5% ABV, gluten-free, made with real spirits and no added sugar.

For more information on FRESCA™ Mixed, visit FrescaMixed.com and follow the brand on Instagram and Twitter.

*Tequila Paloma: Per 12 fl. oz. average analysis: calories 100, carbohydrates 1.6g, protein 0g, fat 0g; Vodka Spritz: Per 12 fl. oz. average analysis: calories 100, carbohydrates 1.3g, protein 0g, fat 0g

ABOUT FRESCA™ MIXED

Fresca™ Mixed is a new line of premium, pre-mixed cocktails crafted with the deliciously bright classic grapefruit citrus taste of FRESCA® and real vodka or tequila. Since its inception in 1966, FRESCA® fans have known the soda’s one-of-a-kind grapefruit-citrus taste mixes perfectly with alcohol to create delicious cocktails. Because of this, The Coca-Cola Company and Constellation Brands came together to create the pre-mixed cocktails for fans. Constellation Brands produces, distributes and markets FRESCA® Mixed featuring the classic taste of FRESCA® with a twist.

