Fresh Proposals Integrates with CPACharge to Simplify Payment Processes for Accounting Firms

Fresh Proposals, an online proposal software announces integration with CPACharge to streamline payment processing for accounting firms in the US and Canada

Fresh Proposals, a leading proposal and engagement letter software for SMBs, announces integration with CPACharge, a payment processing platform. This integration will enable accounting firms and professionals like enrolled agents (EAs), CPAs, bookkeepers and auditors to effortlessly receive and manage client payments through the CPACharge solution without the need for a separate payment platform, optimizing their payment workflows and enhancing the overall client onboarding experience.

“We are excited to launch this integration with Fresh Proposals software to boost accounting firms' customer success operations”, said Dru Armstrong, Chief Executive Officer of AffiniPay, parent company of CPACharge. “We will continue to prioritize providing our customers and their clients with integrations such as Fresh Proposals, that help elevate their businesses' needs.”





"We recognized the need to enhance the payment experience for our users in the US and Canada and saw CPACharge as a right fit. It aligns seamlessly with our commitment to improve efficiency and provide convenience to our users," said Dhan, co-founder at Fresh Proposals.

With this integration, users of Fresh Proposals will be able to accept various online payments, including credit cards, debit cards, and eChecks (ACH) as well. What sets this integration apart is the flexibility it offers—accounting professionals can accept one-time payments and also set up recurring payments, such as monthly bookkeeping or yearly tax preparation services, for their clients.

Traditionally, onboarding clients while managing payments involved navigating between multiple platforms, creating and sending engagement letters, eSigning, creating and sharing payment links, and often following up to collect payments. This integration takes away those inefficiencies by offering important benefits such as,

Streamlined payment workflow

Fresh Proposals users can now enjoy a more integrated, efficient, and secure payment process, facilitating smooth onboarding and payment flow within a single platform.

Furthermore, users who often engage in repetitive billing cycles can schedule recurring payments without the need to issue a traditional invoice every time. Also, they can automate recurring payments and follow-ups, adding a new level of convenience and efficiency to their workflow.

Improved cash flow

It also addresses a prevalent pain point—delayed payments, which usually impact the financial health of accounting firms and create unnecessary administrative overhead as they have to chase clients for payments.

CPAs struggling with high account receivables can improve their financial position by requesting clients to initiate payments at the outset, even before formally starting the engagement. This proactive approach, along with automated recurring billing, not only accelerates the payment cycle but also improves cash flow.

About Fresh Proposals

Fresh Proposals is the online proposal software platform that helps SMBs in digital marketing, professional services firms like accounting, legal, consulting, IT grow. The solution is used by professionals in more than 100+ countries to close more sales by creating, sending and signing proposals, quotations, contracts, agreements, engagement letters, and other business documents.

About CPACharge

CPACharge, an AffiniPay solution, is an online payment solution developed specifically for CPA firms, giving professionals a secure way to accept credit, debit and eCheck payments. AffiniPay is headquartered in Austin, Texas and offers a modern payment gateway that integrates with more than 40 software solutions and is trusted by 50,000 firms. CPACharge is the only payment solution offered as a Member Discount Partner by the AICPA and recommended by more than 35 state CPA societies. Visit cpacharge.com to learn more.

