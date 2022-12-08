Fresh Proposals software redefines business proposals experience with the launch of tiered pricing tool

The tiering pricing solution enables small-to-medium business owners and sales teams to create strategic product-service pricing with a visual appeal and present it in business proposals and quotations

Fresh Proposals launched a new pricing tool for business users to create and send tiered pricing packages. The software enables the creation of distinct tiers, visual designing of the package, and including it in business proposals and quotations. It also allows prospective customers to review each tier separately, compare it with other tiers for pricing as well as features and select desired package along with add-on fees.

Fresh Proposals, the leading software for managing business proposals, is designed to streamline the entire proposal process, right from proposal creation, to sending, tracking, electronically signing the document and collecting payment right through the tool. The launch of tiered pricing has empowered users to offer advanced and strategic pricing in proposals.

The tiered pricing solution helps companies combine product and services in separate tiers, identifying each tier with an appropriate name such as “Standard”, “Professional” or “Enterprise”. Users can add add-on services to each tier separately and also set the price for each tier. With the help of a tiered pricing strategy, service providers can effectively productize professional services and communicate the value of different levels of service or product.

"Today, sales teams are increasingly using online proposals with interactive pricing and eSignatures instead of PDF and Word files. The conventional tabular pricing in the proposal is not very effective. The tiered pricing strategy is gaining popularity because it helps companies bring in more money and make more money. We are thrilled to introduce a modern tiered pricing feature to help users win clients over proposals. Thanks to the tiered pricing solution, sales teams can now pitch visual and interactive proposal pricing in a highly effective and convincing manner." said Dhan, co-founder of Fresh Proposals.

He added further, "Though tiered pricing has been used by SaaS companies for a while, we are witnessing how effective it is, more so for professional services companies in digital marketing, legal, consulting, and accounting space to unlock growth opportunities"

Tiered pricing enables prospective clients to review packaged pricing offers, compare different tiers, select desired tier, select-unselect optional fees, change quantities and so on. Visual comparison of tiered pricing packages becomes easier because of tiers placed side-by-side to check what does each tier include, how much it costs to decide the most appropriate choice for them. In short, tiered pricing is an engaging and transparent tool for prospective clients.

Highlights of using the tiered pricing solution in Fresh Proposals: SMBs will be able to

Present their services packaged as products

Set tiered price as fixed, recurring monthly / yearly, retainer or unit multiplier

Allow clients to visually compare different tiers

Up-sell add-on services to grow revenue and profit

Expand customer base as different customers have different budget

Tiered pricing is an interactive tool for clients. It makes them feel more control over pricing

Tiered pricing feature is generally available today and the free trial of Fresh Proposals software offers a preview of tiered pricing. Visit https://www.freshproposals.com of more information.

About Us: Fresh Proposals is the leading proposal software platform that helps companies grow. The software is used by SMBs in digital marketing, professional services firms like accounting, legal, consulting, IT. Today the software is used by professionals in more than 100+ countries to close more sales by creating, sending and signing proposals, quotations, contracts, agreements, engagement letters, statement of work and other business documents. For more information, visit https://www.freshproposals.com

