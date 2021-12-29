FRESH STROKES OF CREATIVITY FROM THE REGION'S LEADING GALLERIES, ARTISTS AND THOUGHT LEADERS AT S.E.A. FOCUS 2022

SINGAPORE, Dec. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Experience a solid line-up of galleries, artists and progressive thought leaders to encounter at S.E.A. Focus 2022, as Southeast Asia's contemporary art platform returns for its fourth edition from 15 January to 23 January 2022.



An exhilarating showcase of Southeast Asian contemporary art awaits at S.E.A. Focus 2022 in Singapore from 15 January to 23 January 2022.

Built around the theme chance…constellations — an exploration of the shared histories, geographies and converging cultures that connect the artistic community in this region — the anchor event of Singapore Art Week 2022 is located at Tanjong Pagar Distripark. Here, 24 galleries will showcase over 140 artworks in a carefully curated exhibition. Alongside this is a stimulating programme of engaging and insightful talks by industry leaders offering thoughtful perspectives and vision into the future of Southeast Asian contemporary art.

FRESH PERSPECTIVES

As a pioneering platform, S.E.A. Focus 2022 will host leading galleries from Singapore, the region and beyond. These include:

Indonesia : ROH Projects

ROH Projects Malaysia : A+ Works of Art, Richard Koh Fine Art and Wei-Ling Gallery

A+ Works of Art, and Philippines : Artinformal, Silverlens, The Drawing Room and Tropical Futures Institute

Artinformal, Silverlens, The Drawing Room and Tropical Futures Institute Singapore : Art Porters, FOST Gallery, Gajah Gallery, Mizuma Gallery, Ota Fine Arts , Sullivan+Strumpf, STPI, The Columns Gallery, Yavuz Gallery and Yeo Workshop

Art Porters, FOST Gallery, Gajah Gallery, Mizuma Gallery, , Sullivan+Strumpf, STPI, The Columns Gallery, and Yeo Workshop Thailand : Bangkok CityCity Gallery and Nova Contemporary

Bangkok CityCity Gallery and Nova Contemporary Vietnam : CUC Gallery

Other participating galleries who have strong connections to Southeast Asian artists and the region include neugerriemschneider (Germany), Gallery Side 2 (Japan) and Edouard Malingue Gallery (Hong Kong).

For more information on participating galleries, please refer to the S.E.A. Focus 2022 website .

ARTISTS TO WATCH

Since its inception, S.E.A. Focus has been the leading platform to discover new works from established and emerging artists in the region.

S.E.A. Focus 2022 will feature more than 50 artists for the upcoming edition, both established as well as emerging practitioners. Artists that will be presented include Arin Dwihartanto Sunaryo (Indonesia/ROH Gallery), Nadiah Bamadhaj (Malaysia/A+ Works of Art), Mit Jai Inn (Thailand/Silverlens), Sawangwongse Yawnghwe (Myanmar/Canada/Nova Contemporary), Zai Kuning (Singapore/Ota Fine Arts), Citra Sasmita (Indonesia/Yeo Workshop), Tammy Nguyen (Philippines/Tropical Futures Institute), Nicholas Ong (Singapore/Yavuz Gallery) and Zelin Seah (Singapore/Richard Koh Fine Art).

ART BEYOND FOUR WALLS

Always ahead of the curve, S.E.A. Focus prides itself on partnerships with like-minded collaborators.

Coming on board for the first time as Official Fringe Partne is Projector X. This pop-up screening room at Riverside Point in Clarke Quay will host a selection of more than 20 compelling artist-made short films, animations and video works from participating artists including Robert Zhao Renhui (Singapore/Mizuma Gallery), Khvay Samnang (Cambodia/Nova Contemporary), Tromarama (Indonesia/Edouard Malingue), Dinh Q Le (Vietnam/STPI) and FX Harsono (Indonesia/Sullivan+Strumpf)

Artsy , the largest global online marketplace for art returns as Official Online Partner to host the online edition of S.E.A. Focus 2022. Transcending physical boundaries, this extended online edition on Artsy allows visitors from anywhere in the world to virtually experience S.E.A. Focus 2022, broadening the international reach and prominence of participating art galleries. Collectors can discover artists and contact exhibitors, save favourite works, view works on their home walls using the Augmented Reality tool on the Artsy mobile apps, and directly purchase work from galleries at the click of a button.

SEAspotlight TALKS: PIVOT TO THE FUTURE

A key highlight for S.E.A. Focus, SEAspotlight Talks is a specially curated series of panel discussions presented by Official Media Partner ArtAsiaPacific (AAP) featuring insights on the latest artistic developments from and around Southeast Asia by artists, art professionals and art aficionados.

This year, the theme of SEAspotlight Talks is "Pivot to the Future", an exploration of the brave new contemporary art world, post pandemic, where the rules of engagement with art are being rewritten and new audiences are increasingly turning to virtual avenues for work, play and life.

"With every edition, S.E.A. Focus strives to evolve and innovate while seeking out new talents and fresh perspectives," says Emi Eu, project director of S.E.A. Focus and executive director of STPI. "The inclusion of new programming that takes us into the realms of digital art, film and more is not only exciting, but also shows how S.E.A. Focus continues to be the region's pioneering contemporary art platform."

S.E.A. Focus 2022 runs from 15 January to 23 January 2022. Tickets ($10) available at www.seafocus.sg . Each ticket is valid for multiple entry.



About S.E.A. Focus

S.E.A. Focus is a showcase of contemporary art from Southeast Asia. It aims to bring together a curated selection of some of the finest galleries to foster a deeper appreciation of contemporary art and artists in the region. A meeting point for artistic vision and vigour, S.E.A. Focus provides a platform to propel diverse cultural exchanges which celebrate, promote and provoke dialogue about Southeast Asian art. S.E.A. Focus is an initiative led by STPI – Creative Workshop & Gallery, supported by the National Arts Council, Singapore.

About STPI

STPI is a dynamic creative workshop and contemporary art gallery based in Singapore. Established in 2002, STPI is a not-for-profit organisation committed to promoting artistic experimentation in the mediums of print and paper and has become one of the most cutting-edge destinations for contemporary art in Asia. STPI sits alongside National Gallery Singapore and the Singapore Art Museum as part of the national Visual Arts Cluster of leading institutions in the region.

About Singapore Art Week

As Singapore's signature visual arts season, Singapore Art Week (SAW) represents the unity and pride of a diverse and vibrant arts community. In its 10th edition, SAW 2022 will be a celebration of the Singapore visual arts in its decade of growth – in the practices of Singapore artists, in the formats of presentation and in the spaces these will inhabit.

SAW 2022 will run from 14 January to 23 January 2022, with over 130 events with art across the island and online, featuring new works, transnational collaborations, and virtual art experience. Audiences all over the world can access and discover the exciting art in Singapore's arts and cultural institutions and beyond, or engage in enriching discussions, talks, public art walks and tours. A catalyst of creativity, SAW 2022 continues to be a spotlight, gathering and launchpad for the arts community in Singapore.

SAW 2022 is a joint initiative by the National Arts Council (NAC) and the Singapore Tourism Board (STB).

About Artsy

Artsy is the largest global online marketplace for discovering, buying, and selling fine art by leading artists. Artsy connects 4,000+ galleries, auction houses, art fairs, and institutions from 100+ countries with more than 2 million global art collectors and art lovers across 190+ countries. Artsy makes purchasing art welcoming, transparent and low-friction with industry-leading technology that connects supply and demand safely and securely at a global scale. Launched in 2012, Artsy is headquartered in New York City with offices in London, Berlin, and Hong Kong.