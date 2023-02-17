Freshworks Software Enables Digital Transformation for The Indian Public Sector

CHENNAI, India, Feb. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ: FRSH), announces that multiple public sector customers in India use Freshworks software to better engage and support the country’s citizens. Central government entities and multiple state government bodies use Freshdesk ™ to engage with citizens, and Freshservice ™ to internally triage service requests between teams involved in issue resolution for the public.



Since 2015, the Indian government has been on the path to digital transformation through its Digital India program. A steep acceleration in internet adoption has pushed government bodies towards finding stronger ways to manage digital citizen engagement. In 2018, 20% of India’s population accessed the internet, in 2020 the number climbed to 43% (749 million people), and today more than two-thirds of the population (1.4 billion people) have internet access.

With the uptick in internet users, the need for a solution to help streamline internal processes and requests for government entities and bodies became apparent. Freshworks, a CX/CRM software vendor with an active Government e-marketplace (GeM) listing stepped in to help.

For example, the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA), which supervises and regulates all pensions in the country, needed a system to track and manage service requests to better serve their employees and chose to implement Freshservice.

“We chose Freshworks because we were evaluating other SaaS players but the seamless integration Freshservice provided with existing systems was unmatched,” said Mr. Daulat Khan, General Manager for IT at PFRDA. “We are now able to streamline all queries and our employees can fully focus on helping millions of Indian citizens with their retirements.”

Another example includes the Police Commissionerate of the City of Bhubaneswar , which has online and offline systems in place for the welfare of senior citizens. Over 32,000 registered senior citizens spread across 30 districts of the state of Odisha fall under the State Action Plan for Senior Citizens (SAPSrC) which is managed by the Police Commissionerate in the state. The police needed an easy-to-use system that all could access to help streamline queries. The implementation of Freshdesk and Freshchat did this and enabled self-serve via WhatsApp for senior citizens to track and check the status of their queries.

Today, even Non-Government Organizations (NGOs) like the India Vision Foundation (IVFDN), founded by Dr Kiran Bedi – Ex Lt Gov of Puducherry, rely on technology to serve citizens and stay on track. The Foundation was established in 1994, when the first female Police Officer of India, Dr Kiran Bedi was conferred with the Ramon Magsaysay Award (equivalent to Asia’s Nobel Prize) for forging ‘positive relationships’ between people and the police through creative leadership, during her tenure as Inspector General of Tihar Prison-Asia’s largest prison. IVFDN traded in its manually intensive way of tracking beneficiaries and implemented Freshsales - Freshworks’ CRM software, to manage its beneficiary's data. Freshsales helps in better managing key resources and user data with all information in one place, making it easier for the foundation to serve citizens.

“We’re committed to helping customers with easy-to-use solutions that integrate seamlessly with any systems they may already have in place,” said Karthik Rajaram, VP & Country Head for India Business at Freshworks. “We’re pleased to provide products and solutions that are providing value to help India’s public sector provide better service for its citizens.”

To learn more about how the Indian public sector is leveraging technology to transform citizen service delivery, join us at Freshworks Samvaad .

