Friday Culture and HKIBC to Launch a New Talk Show "Friday Beyond Spotlights" Starting in February 2022

Comprehensive analysis of Hong Kong's position as an international hub, and gain insights from multiple perspectives to broaden horizon

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 11 February 2022 - Friday Culture Limited announced its partnership with Hong Kong International Business Channel (HKIBC) to launch a new English language talk show "Friday Beyond Spotlights". The first episode of the weekly series will be aired from Friday, 11 February 2022 on Channel 76.









Focusing on Hong Kong's position as a globally competitive international city, "Friday Beyond Spotlights" will feature successful and respected thought leaders from various sectors, including Mr. CY Leung, Vice Chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference and former Chief Executive of the HKSAR; Mr. Bernard Chan, Convenor of the Non Official Members at Executive Council of the Hong Kong SAR and a Hong Kong Deputy to the National People's Congress of the People's Republic of China; Ms. Teresa Cheng Yeuk-wah, Hong Kong SAR's Secretary for Justice; Ms. Maria Tam, Barrister and Deputy Director of the Hong Kong Basic Law Committee of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress; Professor Tony S.K. Mok, Chairman of Department of Clinical Oncology, Li Shu Fan Medical Foundation Professor of Clinical Oncology; Dr. Sunny Chai, Chairman of Federation of Hong Kong Industries and Chairman of the Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation; Ms. Suhanya Raffel, Museum Director, M+ of West Kowloon Cultural District Authority; Mr. Grenville Cross, British barrister and the first Director of Public Prosecutions for HKSAR post-1997; Dr. Allan Zeman, Chairman of Lan Kwai Fong Group; Mr. Evan Auyang, Group President of Animoca Brands. The show will be co-hosted by Mr. Patrick Tsang, Vice-chairman of i-CABLE Communications Limited, and Mr. Nick Chan, a Hong Kong Deputy to the National People's Congress.

In the first episode, the host interviewed Mr. CY Leung, who shared a rare account of his student life in the UK to inspire and encourage young people to broaden their horizon. Links to the first episode as follow:

Part 1: https://youtu.be/pIgrjtffDJw

Part 2: https://youtu.be/2aYO86X69to





"Friday Beyond Spotlights" is a light-hearted show where inspiring figures and thought leaders shares their fact based insights and diverse viewpoints. Each 30-minutes episode is packed with five segments including a thought-provoking deep dive discussion between the guest and the host, a sharing session where the guest shares their recipe for success with youngsters, a storytelling session where the guest reveals their life stories and distilled learning, a 60-seconds Q&A session where the guest share their unfiltered thoughts and feelings, and an intro and outro. The series explores a wide range of hot topics covering the development and prospect of Hong Kong, politics, legal system, businesses, industries, art and digital entertainment.

Below is the broadcast schedule of the programme:

Regions Time ASIA (HK-CHINA) FRI 2030 ASIA (TKY-JPN) FRI 2130 SOUTH ASIA (DEL-IN) FRI 1800 PACIFIC (SYD-AUS) FRI 2330 EUROPE (LON-UK) FRI 1230 EUROPE (PAR-FR) FRI 1330 AMERICAS (NY-US) FRI 0730 CANADA (TOR-CAN) FRI 0730 LATIN A. (SP-BRZ) FRI 0930

Replays will be aired on Saturday evenings or Sunday mornings depending on the region:

Regions Time ASIA (HK-CHINA) SUN 1000 ASIA (TKY-JPN) SUN 1100 SOUTH ASIA (DEL-IN) SUN 0730 PACIFIC (SYD-AUS) SUN 1300 AMERICAS (NY-US) SAT 2100 AMERICAS (LA-US) SAT 1800 AMERICAS (TOR-CAN) SAT 2100 AMERICAS (VAN-CAN) SAT 1800





#FridayBeyondSpotlights #FridayEveryday #FridayCulture

#LiveTonight #76台 #FreeTelevisionChannel76 #HKIBC #香港國際財經台 #香港開電視 #HKOpenTV #開電視 #77台 #HongKongInternationalBusinessChannel #HongKongOpenTV