Friendcations: Margaritaville at Sea is an Easy and Affordable Getaway for All

After several years of limited travel experiences, friendcations are trending as a fun and cost-effective way to reconnect and enjoy time away with those you love, but probably haven't seen in a while. The best friendcations have something for everyone - excellent food, an abundance of good drinks, endless entertainment, and plenty of opportunities to make memories trying something new. Margaritaville at Sea, a floating island paradise, is emerging as an ideal friendcation destination, as it travels the Caribbean between Palm Beach and Grand Bahama Island, and offers experiences for groups of all ages. As experts in making the most of every moment, Margaritaville at Sea shares guidance on how to plan a trip that serves as the perfect backdrop for a getaway with friends.

Good Food

Dining options can make or break a trip. For better or worse, food will always leave an impression, and groups often have varying preferences. With five dining venues offering both casual and upscale dining, as well as a never-ending buffet, even the pickiest eaters or most discerning of palates have plenty of options to delight their taste buds over the three-day cruise. For those looking to toast to their years of friendship, there are also six lively bars and lounges onboard, offering cocktails worthy of celebrating.

One-Of-A-Kind Entertainment

Late-night comedy hours, game shows, and streaming concerts at sea are can't-miss opportunities meant for friends to experience together. The nightly activities give friends the option to enjoy exclusive musical performances as a group, or explore Margaritaville at Sea's talented performers in smaller pairs. Vegas may not have an ocean, but the ocean does have a casino, and it deals out good times for those of any experience level.

New Experiences

From exciting water-sports activities, to a day at a beachside resort, the warm waters and tropical setting of the Caribbean offer many memorable activities for friends to enjoy together-- whether the group is adventurous explorers or beachside sunbathers. Along with the exotic marine life and beautiful beaches, the islands of the Bahamas are famous for their swimming pigs - a unique and highly Instagrammable experience for friends.

Relaxation

Friends who are choosing their friendcation destination with true relaxation in mind can enjoy the sun-bathed decks of Margaritaville At Sea Paradise. For those seeking a bit of pampering, the St. Somewhere Spa & Salon features state-of-the art treatments, ranging from therapeutic massages to purifying body wraps, and is the perfect way to relax while spending time together.

The most important part of traveling with friends is reconnecting-enjoying unique and memorable experiences without worrying about complicated logistics or affordability. With a distinctive Margaritaville lifestyle, and the chance to try something new around every corner, this getaway is an easy and affordable trip for friends looking to share fun in the sun.

