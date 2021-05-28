Nationwide search underscores FRISO's continued efforts in advocating good gut health in young children

SINGAPORE, May 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FRISO today announced its nationwide search for 'Chief Poop Officers' in every household across the island as part of its efforts to advocate good digestive health and nutrient absorption in young children. Launched to coincide with World Digestive Health Day (29 May), FRISO's search for Singapore's Chief Poop Officers recognises that parents play a pivotal role in helping their children achieve good digestive health and nutrient absorption, and kicks off with a contest open to all Singapore families on FRISO's social media channels.



FRISO Launches Search for Chief Poop Officers on World Digestive Health Day

FRISO aims to empower Singaporean parents to be proactive in managing their children's gut health by driving daily conversations about digestion through the social media search which will be launched on World Digestive Health Day. Parents are encouraged to join the good gut health movement by identifying the Chief Poop Officers of their respective households, sharing their first-hand experiences with their child's digestion and poop – such as how they teach their children healthy digestive habits, or even humorous anecdotes related to their child's potty behaviour.

A healthy digestive system can help young children absorb the nutrients they need for optimal development and growth. The link between good digestion and nutrient absorption may be often overlooked, but studies indicate that good digestion is necessary to break down food into nutrients and for the absorption of protein[1], which helps in tissue building and growth. "As poop is the most visible indicator of children's digestive health, FRISO's search for Singapore's Chief Poop Officers urges parents to pay attention to their children's poop, and understand how the appearance of poop can indicate whether their children's diet is impacting their gut health," said David Naidu, General Manager at FrieslandCampina Singapore.

Starting on 29 May - World Digestive Health Day, parents can participate in the FRISO Chief Poop Officer Social Media Contest* through FRISO's Facebook or Instagram channels. The winners of the social media contest will receive FRISO Good Poop Officer kits valued at more than SGD600 which includes the Asian Microbiome Library's flagship Bio+ME gut microbiome test to educate parents on the importance of good gut health in children. The Bio+ME gut microbiome test for mother and child provides parents with personalised nutrition and lifestyle recommendations for better gut health for their children and themselves.

"Parents play a key role in helping their children achieve good nutrient absorption through a healthy gut, which is instrumental for developing healthy, happy kids. However, information about the digestive and nutrient absorption process can be hard for parents to digest. Through our campaign, we hope to encourage parents to take charge of their children's digestive health with expert insights into digestion and nutrition, and shared experiences from other parents," said David Naidu, General Manager at FrieslandCampina Singapore. "We're also delighted to partner a like-minded leading advocate for good poop - Southeast Asia's first precision gut microbiome company – AMILI on the FRISO Good Poop Advisory Panel to drive conversations around the importance of good poop and good gut health amongst parents."

FRISO Good Poop Advisory Panel Continues Advocating Good Digestion In Young Children

To draw attention to the importance of good gut health in young children, FRISO launched Singapore's first-ever FRISO Good Poop Advisory Panel last year, beginning a nationwide movement to educate parents on helping their children achieve good digestion.

The panel continues this year, helmed by David Naidu, General Manager, FrieslandCampina Singapore, and with returning guest experts Dr Petrina Wong, Consultant Pediatrician (Respiratory and Sleep) and Bibi Chia, Principal Dietitian, Raffles Diabetes and Endocrine Centre - Raffles Specialist Centre. The panel also welcomes Dr David Ong, Senior Consultant Gastroenterologist and Co-Founder at AMILI as its newest member to advocate for a holistic, informed approach in managing children's digestive health.

"AMILI and FRISO firmly agree that good gut health matters in young children. Our gut microbiome influences our digestion and many aspects of our overall health and wellness. As digestion is critical for the growth and development of young children, it is important for parents to proactively take care of their children's gut health," said Dr David Ong, Senior Consultant Gastroenterologist and Co-Founder at AMILI.

The FRISO Good Poop Advisory Panel will continue to shed light on the roles that good digestion and absorption play in children's overall development – from educating parents on understanding food sources to helping them make the right lifestyle choices.

About FRISO and FrieslandCampina

Produced and packed in The Netherlands, FRISO is present in over 25 countries and ranked as one of the Top 5[2] formula milk brands in Asia. FRISO is a brand under one of the world's largest dairy companies, FrieslandCampina, which is also a cooperative jointly owned by over 18,000 dairy farmer members from over 12,000 dairy farms in the Netherlands, Germany and Belgium. Founded in 1871, FrieslandCampina has 150 years of expertise in milk and its application, allowing it to produce a wide range of quality, nutrient-rich foods including dairy-based beverages, toddler nutrition, cheese, functional dairy-based ingredients and more for consumers, businesses and industries worldwide.

