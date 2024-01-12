Frontier Trading Offers a Lucrative Opportunity To Trade Financial Markets With Funded Accounts

Frontier Trading provides the essential tools needed for novices and experts alike to trade for a living and enhance their careers easily.

Frontier Trading is a leading company in the financial market, offering a remarkable opportunity for traders to advance their careers through funded accounts. With the objective of nurturing success within the trading community, Frontier Trading offers Funded Accounts ranging from $50,000 to $200,000, with the potential to scale up to an impressive $500,000.

About the Company

Frontier Trading stands out in the trading industry, providing people with the chance to trade substantial amounts of company funds and retain a generous 80% of their profits. Successful traders who demonstrate their skills and talent through their Trading Challenges can access Funded Accounts, opening the door to a world of opportunities.

With a wealth of experience spanning 25 years in global financial markets, Frontier Trading was founded by professional traders who recognized the need to assist others in becoming profitable, self-sustainable, and efficient. Speaking to a company representative, “What sets Frontier Trading apart is our standout program with an 80% profit split at the Funded Account Phase, low-cost entry suitable for every budget, and the flexibility of additional attempts without consequences. Our Traders can also benefit from a fee refund upon reaching their first payout in the Funded Account Phase.”

Different Programs to Suit Different Needs

Traders can choose the beginners-friendly Evaluation Program with its two phases or opt for the Accelerated Program, designed for advanced traders seeking a faster route to a funded account. The programs are structured with specific rules for traders to adhere to successfully complete the Evaluation or Accelerated Program and become professional traders with minimal effort.

A daily loss is capped at 5%, and the overall loss is limited to 10%. Upon reaching a 10% profit, traders can advance to the next phase and receive a Funded Account, with the added perk of keeping 80% of their profits.

The two different trading programs offer traders various account sizes, ranging from Starter to Professional, each tailored to different skill levels and experiences. Frontier Trading also provides access to the award-winning Metatrader 5. Their innovative Trader Dashboard allows users to monitor and analyze their progress every step of the way directly on their trading platform.

Conclusion

Frontier Trading is a renowned name in the financial markets, offering traders the opportunity to trade with funded accounts and advance their careers with expert guidance. With a commitment to providing essential tools and opportunities through funded accounts, the company empowers traders to navigate their path to success.

